Everton could be set to lose one of their most integral first-team players in January, with a fresh report revealing that he is being targeted by an extremely wealthy club overseas.

What players are set to leave Everton?

The Goodison Park outfit sanctioned the sales of nine players over the summer, whilst sending Neal Maupay and Mason Holgate both out on loan for the remainder of the season to Brentford and Southampton respectively, but the departures might not stop there. Ahead of 2024, Amadou Onana is on the radar of Premier League rivals Newcastle United, not to mention that he was previously a target for Manchester United, and should he complete an exit at the start of next year, he might not be alone in heading for the door.

Sean Dyche’s centre-forward talisman, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, has made 216 senior appearances since putting pen to paper from Sheffield United seven years ago (Transfermarkt - Calvert-Lewin stats), but he’s caught the eye with his strong start to the season.

England’s former international has established himself as the second best-performing offensive player so far this term on Merseyside (WhoScored - Everton statistics), and therefore, the 26-year-old has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, who are managed by none other than Steven Gerrard.

According to Football Insider who have delivered a transfer update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton are worried the striker could quit if an off-field takeover fails to go through.

"Everton are concerned by Al-Ettifaq’s reported interest in striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as their takeover uncertainty continues, sources have told Football Insider.

"However, it is believed Everton have no plans to lose Calvert-Lewin in the coming months – but could have their hand forced if the 777 Partners takeover does not go through. A well-placed source has told Football Insider that he is seen as a big player for the future and a key man for Sean Dyche."

How many goals has Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored?

During his time at Everton, Calvert-Lewin has racked up 82 first-team contributions (63 goals and 19 assists) in 216 appearances, with his prolific form and threat he poses in the final third having previously seen him dubbed a “monster” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Sponsored by Nike, Dyche’s £100k-per-week earner (Everton salaries), is also an ideal target man where he’s currently averaging four aerial wins per top-flight game (WhoScored - Calvert-Lewin stats), with his height causing a problem for the opposition's defence, standing at 6 foot 1.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Style Of Play Likes to do flick-ons Likes to do layoffs Does not dive into tackles Commits fouls often (Data via WhoScored)

Furthermore, Calvert-Lewin is a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even two roles in the midfield, so chiefs need to do everything they can to fend off interest and try to retain the services of their prized asset beyond January.