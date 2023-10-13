Everton boss Sean Dyche and potential new owners 777 Partners could be about to get some much needed relief on the Toffees' wage bill, according to a fresh report.

Toffees chairman Bill Kenwright has shared a positive update on his health in recent days following communication from Everton that the 78-year-old has returned home from hospital after having a cancerous tumour removed from his liver. Cited via BBC Sport, one club spokesperson said: "He has returned home to continue his recovery, which is expected to be lengthy but complete."

In conversation with the Price of Football podcast meanwhile, football finance expert Kieran Maguire has indicated that there is a lot of 'red flags' within 777 Partners' proposed Everton takeover, as he stated: "The work of some other Everton fans who have looked into the background of 777, there are lots of red flags."

In-form Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite has been in action for England's Under-21 side during the international break and featured in the young Three Lions' 9-1 obliteration of Serbia at the City Ground in midweek alongside James Garner. The duo are now scheduled to take part in Lee Carsley's side's upcoming tussle against Ukraine on Monday 16th October at 5.30 pm in UEFA Euro qualifying.

Everton face a powderkeg clash at Anfield against Liverpool on October 21st in the Premier League once they return from the international break. and Dyche's men will be desperate to build on their 3-0 triumph against Bournemouth at Goodison Park last weekend to move further away from the relegation zone.

Everton's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Premier League Liverpool (A) Anfield Premier League West Ham United (A) London Stadium EFL Cup Burnley (H) Goodison Park Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion (H) Goodison Park Premier League Crystal Palace (A) Selhurst Park

According to an Everton transfer update from Calciomercato, Toffees outcast Andre Gomes is being lined up as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba at Juventus after the France international tested positive for a banned substance and now could be set for a ban of up to four years from football.

Gomes, whose £112k-a-week contract is set to expire next June, has been identified as a financially feasible option for the Italian giants to help fill the void that Pogba could leave, though much will depend on whether Everton are okay with losing the Portuguese midfielder's services six months early.

If they did agree to a deal with Juventus in the New Year, Everton could actually save around £2.9 million on Gomes' salary, as they wouldn't have to pay the remaining 26 weeks on his contract from January to June.

In light of potential new ownership at Goodison Park, shifting Gomes, who has netted two goals and seven assists in 100 appearances for Everton but not played a single minute this season and is clearly not in Dyche's plans, may be a cost-effective solution for all parties involved (Gomes statistics - Transfermarkt).