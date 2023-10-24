Everton are one of three clubs in England who have deployed chiefs to watch an exciting teenage sensation live in action, if a fresh report is to be believed.

In the Premier League, Sean Dyche’s side have made a disappointing start to the new campaign having secured just two wins, one draw and six defeats from their opening nine fixtures, and here is how those matches have played out so far:

Victories Draws Losses Brentford (3-1) Sheffield United (2-2) Fulham (1-0) Bournemouth (3-0) Aston Villa (4-0) Wolves (1-0) Arsenal (1-0) Luton Town (2-1) Liverpool (2-0)

Despite signing Beto, Youssef Chermiti, Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison over the summer, it looks as if the boss still needs to strengthen his ranks further in January should he want to avoid being in danger of relegation again, and he’s set his sights on someone not that far from home.

At Inver Park, Larne FC’s attacking midfielder Dylan Sloan has worked his way up through his club’s academy ranks to get promoted to their first team where he’s so far made a total of 25 appearances across all age levels (Transfermarkt - Sloan statistics).

Northern Ireland's youth international, who is just 19 years of age, has previously twice been sent out on development loans to Knockbreda and Newry City, and the progress that he’s making in his career has caught the eye of the manager at Goodison Park.

According to Football Insider who have shared a transfer update on Dylan Sloan, Everton, Leicester City and Stoke City are set to battle it out to secure the services of the talented prospect in January, with scouts blown away by the teenager.

“Everton, Leicester City and Stoke City are among the sides plotting to sign Irish sensation Dylan Sloan, sources have told Football Insider.

"The likes of Everton, Leicester and Stoke have sent scouts to make regular checks on Sloan as they weigh up potential moves for the Northern Ireland Under-19 international.

"They are all compiling detailed dossiers on him as, one source says, “he has blown their scouts away”."

Due to Sloan still being a teenager, it’s unknown whether Everton would throw him in at the deep end in terms of handing him a place in the senior squad, but with five contributions (three goals and two assists) to his name since the start of his career, he is a “composed” player, as per journalist Josh Bunting.

The Newtownards native is also a versatile operator having been deployed in defensive, central and attacking midfield since first bursting onto the professional scene, so he may well be able to easily adapt to Dyche’s demands should he ever want to alter his formation or team selection on Merseyside, although initially, he could be brought in as a player for the future.

Furthermore, Sloan has already had a taste of what it’s like to compete and be successful at a high level having been crowned the 2022/23 Northern Irish Champion, so he could be able to pass his winning mentality onto the rest of the current squad in years to come, should he in the near future put pen to paper for the Toffees.