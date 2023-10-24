Everton are reportedly in the race to sign a highly-rated young sensation in the near future, but they aren't alone in expressing an interest in him.

Everton eyeing Dylan Sloan transfer

The Blues are constantly looking at potential signings who can come in and make them more of a force in the long-term future, following a slightly disappointing start to the season.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat away to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby was certainly no disaster for Sean Dyche's side, but it was a result that still left them sitting 16th in the Premier League table at the end of the weekend action, not to mention being just three points above the relegation zone.

There will be the opportunity for Everton to bring in more new faces once the January transfer window opens in the New Year, and a new update has emerged on just that.

"Everton, Leicester City and Stoke City are among the sides plotting to sign Irish sensation Dylan Sloan, sources have told Football Insider. The 19-year-old has caught the eye for club and country in the last 12 months – with the midfielder emerging as one of the best young talents in Northern Ireland.

"Sloan featured for Northern Irish Premiership champions Larne in their European qualifiers this season. He has also scored two goals and provided one assist in 12 league appearances so far this term.

"The likes of Everton, Leicester and Stoke have sent scouts to make regular checks on Sloan as they weigh up potential moves for the Northern Ireland Under-19 international. They are all compiling detailed dossiers on him as, one source says, 'he has blown their scouts away'."

Sloan is clearly a player who wouldn't be going straight into Dyche's first team from the off, but it is refreshing to see them planning for the future and looking to bring in an exciting young talent.

10 youngest Everton players of all time Age on debut Mick Gannon 15 years, one month and 12 days Thierry Small 16 years, five months and 23 days Jose Baxter 16 years, six months and nine days James Vaughan 16 years, eight months and 27 days Jake Bidwell 16 years, eight months and 26 days Joe Royle 16 years, nine months and seven days Jack Rodwell 16 years, nine months and nine days Anthony Gordon 16 years, nine months and 13 days Wayne Rooney 16 years, nine months and 24 days Francis Jeffers 16 years, 11 months and one day

The report makes it clear what a special talent the 19-year-old is seen as, in terms of Everton's scouts being so impressed with him, and he could mature into a huge player at Goodison Park over time.

Sloan's statistics show that he is a two-time capped Norther Ireland Under-19 international, so he has already made an impression at international level, while two goals in the Irish Premiership at his age also stand out.

Everton also need to be making older signings who can arrive as immediate key men, but it would be wrong to see the club neglecting the idea of bringing in great youth talents, at a time when the Blues will hopefully kick on ahead of their move to Bramley Moore Dock.