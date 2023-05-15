BBC pundit Chris Sutton has claimed the recent injury scare for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a "nightmare".

What's the latest Everton injury news?

After picking up a brilliant three points against Brighton last time out, the Toffees were unable to repeat the trick against Manchester City this weekend.

Indeed, playing at Goodison Park, the home side lost 3-0 in the Premier League encounter with Ilkay Gundogan netting a brace and Erling Haaland also scoring.

That result means Everton are only one point and one play above the relegation zone, with two games to go – while Leicester could leapfrog them if they win tonight against Liverpool.

And adding to the worry is the fact that Calvert-Lewin had to come off early, lasting just one half against City before being subbed due to injury.

While speaking about it all on the BBC 606 radio phone-in show, Sutton outlined his concern, saying: (33:16) "I thought he was brilliant at Brighton. I think he'd started the previous three games or something like that.

"And he looked sharp early on in the game today, took the ball in well. So I mean, I think it's a bit of a nightmare..."

Will Calvert-Lewin play again this season?

As of yet, it remains unclear for how long exactly Calvert-Lewin will be out but with so little left in the season, he faces a real race against time to get himself fit again.

After the groin injury, manager Sean Dyche was at least optimistic that by subbing him off early, they may have prevented any serious damage from developing.

Indeed, he told LiverpoolEcho: "Dom had a tight groin and because of his history we had to get him off. We'll have to wait and see but the hope is he came off before damage was done."

Everton travel way to Wolves on Saturday before hosting Bournemouth on the final day of the season the week after, so it's not as though the £100k-p/w forward has much time to recover.

And while he's only scored twice in the league this term, he's still the club's key striker when fit and with the Toffees the third most goal-shy club in the division, they need all the help they can get up top.

If he isn't fit, Dyche will likely have to choose between either Neal Maupay or Ellis Simms to lead the line – not ideal as they have two league goals between them this term.