Journalist Josh Bunting has expressed concern that Seamus Coleman may have suffered a career-ending injury in the recent Everton draw.

What's the latest on Seamus Coleman and Everton?

The 34-year-old defender started at right-back for the Toffees on Monday night as they travelled away from home to take on Leicester City.

With both teams battling down towards the relegation zone, this was a hugely important Premier League clash and it turned out to be a bit of a thriller too.

Indeed, Everton opened the scoring via Dominic Calvert-Lewin but goals from Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy saw the Foxes lead 2-1 at halftime, while James Maddison had also missed a penalty.

Alex Iwobi then netted a fine volley in the second half and this was enough to see the King Power Stadium clash end 2-2.

Worryingly, however, Coleman did not see out even the first 45 minutes of the game, after he had to be stretchered off with an injury having twisted his knee after challenging for a ball with Boubakary Soumare.

Reacting to the sight of the veteran fullback coming off, journalist Bunting expressed some major concerns on Twitter.

Indeed, he wrote: "That is horrific for Seamus Coleman, honestly there’s a lump in the back of my throat watching that. I fear that’s the last time we see him on a football pitch again.

"What a servant to Everton and Ireland, that looks so nasty and could see him out for a long time."

Will Coleman play for Everton again this season?

Sadly, manager Sean Dyche wasn't able to offer much of an optimistic update when talking to the press after the game as he suggested it was probably a pretty serious injury.

He said (via TalkSport): “We’re waiting on news about Seamus. It doesn’t look great but we’re waiting on the clarity on that…

“The medics are thinking it’s probably going to be more serious than not.”

The £55k-p/w defender has been at Everton since 2009 and has played a whopping 409 times for the club.

At 34 years of age, his best years may likely be behind him but he has still been an important player this term, playing in 23 league matches so far.

By the sound of it, though, it seems Coleman has probably played his last game this season and if the injury is serious, he might not ever play for the club again.

It's too early to confidently jump to that conclusion just yet but after seeing him stretchered off on Monday night, it's hard not to fear the worst.