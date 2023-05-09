Sky Sports journalist Ben Grounds has praised Everton right-back Nathan Patterson after his "superb" display in the club's recent win.

What's the latest on Everton and Brighton?

The Toffees picked up a huge three points in their pursuit of Premier League survival as they beat Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Not only was it a big result as the win lifts Sean Dyche and co two points out of the relegation zone, but it was literally a huge result in regards to the scoreline.

Indeed, a brace each for Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil, as well as an own goal from Jason Steele, handed Everton a 5-1 win over the Seagulls.

Despite the comfortable win, the club's backline still had to work hard for the result as Brighton finished the game with 77.7 per cent possession, having 23 shots at goal.

But it sounds as though Patterson stood out as doing just what was needed on the day as he was praised by Grounds for his efforts.

Indeed, as quoted on Sky Sports, the journalist said: "Nathan Patterson is on the cover to intercept Gross' long diagonal. Brighton looking to change it up, be a bit more direct.

"But Everton have had the answer to everything that's been thrown at them. Patterson is having a superb game up against Mitoma."

How good was Patterson against Brighton?

It was Dwight McNeil who received most of the media praise for his brilliant brace and creativity in the game, but it's good to see the performance of Patterson not slipping under the radar.

Patterson was likely only in the team as usual right-back Seamus Coleman suffered a bad injury recently. And coming up against Kaoru Mitoma – who has a literal university thesis on dribbling – this could have been a difficult task.

However, the defender did his job diligently. Indeed, he finished the game with six clearances, 49 touches, two interceptions, one blocked shot and also won the most tackles for Everton with four (via SofaScore).

It seems Grounds wasn't the only one who appreciated the efforts of Patterson on the day. Indeed, in the player ratings for LiverpoolEcho, Chris Beesley handed the right-back an 8/10.

The journalist also wrote: "Involved in an engrossing duel with Kaoru Mitoma who had run him ragged in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park, he stood his ground and it was the alertness of his early interception that paved the way for Everton’s first goal."

The £28k-p/w defender certainly showed his value to Dyche on this occasion and this was the perfect display to help ease fears over the absence of Coleman who is likely to be out for the rest of the season.