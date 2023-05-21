Journalist Patrick Boyland has praised Everton defender Yerry Mina after he was an "absolute colossus" at the back while also scoring in the club's recent draw.

What's the latest on Yerry Mina and Everton?

The Toffees were able to salvage a much-needed point away from home in the Premier League against Wolves this weekend in a close encounter which ended 1-1.

Despite making a strong start, Sean Dyche's men fell behind at Molineux after Adama Traore led a rapid counter-attack which eventually saw his shot blocked by Jordan Pickford only for the ball to fall to Hwang Hee-chan who couldn't miss.

And it looked as though Everton were destined for defeat as the second half flew by without an awful lot created by way of goalscoring opportunities. However, into the last of nine minutes added on for injury time, they found their equaliser.

James Tarkowski kept the ball alive with a header at the far post before Michael Keane helped the ball into a dangerous area as Mina then popped up with a crucial touch to send the ball into the back of the net.

Unsurprisingly, the goalscoring hero came in for praise after the game but it's just not his attacking invention that was noted. Indeed, Boyland praised his all-round display.

On Twitter, he wrote: "Tell you what, that was some performance from Yerry Mina. Absolute colossus."

How good was Mina vs Wolves?

When you look at the stats on Sofascore, it's not hard to see why Mina caught the eye with his performance. After all, he finished the game having won 9/11 duels the most in the tea, while also winning two tackles, and he was fouled more times (four) than anyone on the pitch, showing just how up for the fight he was.

What's more, with 34/40 (85%) completed passes, he had the joint second-best ratio in the team and also delivered one key pass.

Football writer Chris Beesley also had plenty of kind things to say about the £120k-p/w defender, handing him a 9/10 in his player ratings for the LiverpoolEcho.

The journalist added: "Cometh the hour, cometh the man, the Colombian fired home from point-blank range to score Everton’s equaliser deep into stoppage-time after a strong aerial display in which he’d previously had an opportunity to score from close range from a Dwight McNeil corner-kick and also made a couple of crucial clearances under pressure.