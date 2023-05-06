Journalist David Lynch has claimed that Conor Coady is unlikely to stay at Everton beyond the season with Sean Dyche in charge.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

At the start of the Premier League campaign, the English centre-back left Wolves to join the Toffees on loan.

Presumably, a singing made for Frank Lampard, Coady did play a lot of football in the first stage of the season but since Dyche arrived at Goodison Park, he has been dropped to the bench.

In fact, the 30-year-old started the first league four games under his current boss but hasn't featured in the top flight since.

While discussing the player on the Football Insider YouTube channel, Lynch claimed (7:45): "Cody's future at Everton looks in doubt at the minute.

"I would add that we're not really hearing anything from the player's side on this, he wants to sort of keep his counsel around decisions like this. And I think, doesn't want to cause a force or sort of make any sort of huge pronouncements about his future going forward just yet.

"I think he'll wait until the season's over and then the decision will be made on that front. But as I say it's sort of looking quite unlikely at the moment that he will extend his Everton stay – particularly as we'd expect that Sean Dyche will be there next season, no matter what happens."

How much will it cost for Everton to buy Conor Coady?

Coady is known for being a model professional and an extremely likeable figure behind the scenes – which has often explained his frequent call-ups to the England squad.

With this in mind, it's no shock that he's not making any major noises behind the scenes about being unhappy at Everton, even well that may well be the case.

After all, he wouldn't have left Wolves after playing all 38 league games as club captain last season, with the intention of warming the bench for the Toffees.

According to reports, his loan deal can be made permanent for £5m but it's hard to see either party being open to that idea at that stage.

If Dyche is still in charge but doesn't trust Coady, the 30-year-old will probably much prefer to head back to Wolves.

What's more, Everton could still end up being relegated and even if the defender's long-term future isn't back at Molineux, it could still be with a Premier League club.

Coady started life so well at Goodison, with Alan Shearer telling Match of the Day at the start of the season (via Goodison News): “You know what you’re going to get from him. He’s a leader, he’s an organiser, he’s a talker."

But things have really soured since...