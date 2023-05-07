Journalist David Lynch has claimed that Everton are certain to try and sign a new striker this summer with Viktor Gyokeres "closely" watched.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

Even if the Toffees do avoid relegation at the end of the season – and that's still quite a big if – they are likely to be in for a busy summer.

After all, if they go down into the Championship, key players will likely move on and need to be replaced. While many of the current crop haven't shown themselves to be of great value in the Premier League of late, and so upgrades will be needed should they avoid the drop.

One area of the squad that could do with improving is goalscoring. After all, the Toffees have the fewest goals scored in the division currently and Demarai Gray is currently the club's top scorer with a measly six efforts in all competitions.

With that in mind, it sounds as though Everton are already eyeing up Coventry City forward Gyokeres to come in and either work alongside or as a replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Indeed, while talking about transfers on the Football Insider YouTube channel, Lynch revealed the club's plans for the summer

(2:51): "I think one thing we can absolutely bank on this summer is that Everton are going to pursue a striker, no matter what league they end up in.

"You know, I think that's been a real huge need for them for a while. Not just in the case that maybe [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin leaves, they need someone there regardless of whether Calvert Lewin stays or not.

"Because his injury record of late has been terrible, and they need a focal point in this team, particularly if it's going to be Sean Dyche the manager as well.

"[Everton need] a player they can play off, who can link play, who can score goals. You know, they've been so goal-shy this season. It's been one of the biggest flaws in the team.

"So yeah, his [Gyokeres] goal record for Coventry has been extremely impressive. And he's definitely a player that Everton like and have been watching closely."

Will Everton try to sign Gyokeres?

Calvert-Lewin has sadly failed to deliver the goods this term, with just two goals in all competitions – though injuries have limited him to only 15 outings in total.

Gyokeres, on the other hand, has been prolific. Indeed, with 22 goals and 10 assists in 46 appearances, he is delivering week in, week out for Coventry.

Those stats suggest the £3.5k-p/w man could be ready to make the step-up into the Premier League. Of course, though, he is also an attractive option if Everton go down due to his experience in the Championship.

All in all, it's a deal that makes a lot of sense for multiple reasons. But it remains to be seen if the Toffees will be able to pull off the transfer with other teams also likely to be in for the 24-year-old.