Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that Everton are unlikely to suffer a points deduction this season amid allegations of an FFP breach.

What's the latest on Everton and the FFP charges?

It has become public knowledge this week that the Toffees will have to answer to an independent commission after claims they have breached Premier League financial fair play rules.

To be specific, clubs within the English top-flight are only allowed to record a maximum of £105m in losses over a three-year period. For Everton, in this time, their reported figure sits at £371.8m.

Understandably, there will be great concern among the fanbase that the club could soon be hit with any number of punishments, including a points deduction.

With the club caught in the midst of a tight relegation battle, even a minor deduction could have catastrophic consequences on their plight to avoid the drop.

Seeing as Leeds are just one place above Sean Dyche and co in the table, with both teams on 26 points, some supporters may have been hoping a points deduction could help their relegation fight.

However, while talking about the situation on Sky Sports, Solhekol, who referenced similarities between Manchester City's FFP case, seemed to think that it will take "months and months" before any ruling is made and so this season's standings should not be affected.

He explained: "Everton fans may be a little bit concerned this evening. Of course, they will be.

"They will be thinking, look, we're in trouble near the bottom of the Premier League, is this going to affect us this season? Could we get a points deduction?

“And now, I can't speak with absolute certainty. But these things usually take quite a while – we're talking months, could be months and months.

"So it would be a little bit surprising if this was all tied up before the end of the season, especially because both [Everton and Manchester City] can appeal as well.

"So I can't say 100%. But looking at the rulebooks and judging by what's happened in the past, I think it's unlikely that this will be done and dusted before the end of the season."

Will Everton end up getting a points deduction?

As Solhekol alludes to, Man City are also under investigation for allegedly breaching FFP rules but it's not felt that any ruling with happen this season, so they too shouldn't have their league standing impacted any time soon.

This update on Everton will no doubt come as a relief to fans. After all, the club currently sit just two points above the bottom three with only 10 games left to play this season.

A club statement responding to the allegations claimed that they "strongly" contest any notion of non-compliance and believe they haven't breached any rules. With that in mind, this could drag on as they look prepared to "robustly defend" themselves.

In full, it read: "Everton Football Club is disappointed to hear of the Premier League’s decision to refer an allegation of a breach of Profit & Sustainability regulations to an independent commission for review.

"The Club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.

"Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission. The Club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times.

"The Club will not be making any further comment at this time."