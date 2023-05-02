Fans online have slammed Jordan Pickford following his supposed "smug" comments after saving a penalty in the recent Everton draw.

The Toffees travelled away from home to take on Leicester City in the Premier League with both teams struggling down at the bottom of the table.

Indeed, the two sides may well end up playing football in the Championship next season if they can't turn around their fortunes soon.

In the end, they were able to at least claim a point each as the game at the King Power Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw.

Everton took the lead thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin but Caglar Soyuncu levelled things shortly after and before half time Jamie Vardy had put the Foxes 2-1 up.

A second-half goal from Alex Iwobi was enough to see things end all square at 2-2 but shortly before the break, James Maddison had a huge chance to make it 3-1.

After Michael Keane had been penalised for a handball, the Leicester midfielder was gifted the opportunity to score from 12 yards.

However, Maddison failed to beat England international teammate Pickford who guessed the right way by standing straight down the middle to block the penalty.

What did Jordan Pickford say?

As per BBC Sport, the goalkeeper's water bottle had a graphic attached to it showing how Maddison tends to go down the middle with 60 per cent of his efforts, so Pickford should "stay centre".

After the game, the Everton man gave a confident interview with Sky Sports and he certainly seemed to be revelling in the role he played in helping his side pick up a point.

The £125k-per-week shot-stopper explained how he knew not to dive, saying: "I did my homework. I called it this morning where I would go. He is a good player and he would've expected me to move, but I double-bluffed him and got one up on him.

"Madders needs to learn his lesson. Don't play poker.

"It was a big moment and I'm happy to save it - it's what I'm there for."

Despite his heroics in this incident, Pickford wasn't able to help Everton get all three points and this means Sean Dyche and co are still in danger of being relegated.

With just four games left to play, they sit second last in the division, one point from safety. With that in mind, fans online didn't seem to appreciate the confidence exuding from the goalkeeper.

