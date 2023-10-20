Everton are in the process of being taken over, and an update has now emerged regarding the deal that is contrary to recent reports that have been emerging from Goodison Park.

Will Farhad Moshiri sell Everton?

On Merseyside, Farhad Moshiri has already agreed to sell his 94.1% stake in the club to American investment firm 777 Partners for a reported £550m, and initially, things were looking positive because the prospective new owners have been splashing the cash.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed that the Miami-based group had sent a loan worth millions of pounds to Sean Dyche’s side to put towards completing short-term projects, for example the ongoing build of the new Premier League stadium, Bramley-Moore Dock.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, however, journalist Paul Brown suggested that they aren’t investing for genuine reasons and that they simply see this as an opportunity to add another club to their portfolio, where they are already in charge of the likes of Sevilla and Hertha Berlin.

The Toffees, to make matters worse, reportedly then discovered that the whole deal was on the verge of collapse due to the firm missing a key deadline set by the Financial Conduct Authority, but they themselves have delivered a response contrary to reports.

In a public statement released sharing an Everton takeover update, a spokesperson for the 777 Partners Group denied the rumours that they had failed to hand in the necessary paperwork and reassured supporters that the agreement is still going ahead:

"We have submitted all relevant documentation to the FCA in line with their requests and indicative timings. As we have previously stated, the regulatory processes in relation to the proposed acquisition of Everton FC need to be allowed the proper time and space to run their course in private, and so we will not be commenting further."

As it stands, Everton are already under investigation for FFP (Financial Fair Play) breaches which, if found guilty on any accounts, could lead to a points deduction, and given the disappointing start to the season they’ve had, Dyche could certainly do without that happening.

In the Premier League, the Blues have won just two, drawn one and lost five of their opening eight matches of the new campaign, meaning that they find themselves 16th in the table and just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Over the summer, the boss was only able to purchase Beto and Youssef Chermiti on a permanent basis for fees due to his lack of funds, with Ashley Young joining on a free transfer and both Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison putting pen to paper on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Therefore, Everton supporters will be hoping that this takeover can still go through without any roadblocks occurring because with more money being invested, the manager should be able to be financially backed a lot more, allowing him to be competitive in the market when it comes to pursuing his top transfer targets.