Highlights Everton has faced financial difficulties due to struggles on the pitch and significant spending on reinforcements and a new stadium.

Despite their financial troubles, Everton has managed to make key loan signings without immediate payments.

Everton's performance this season has been poor, with only one point from four games, but there looks to be some light at the end of the tunnel.

Everton have been one of the most interesting clubs to watch in the last few years, both on and off the pitch. Off the pitch, they have spent plenty of money on reinforcements - the majority of which have failed to make their mark - as well as on building their new stadium.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, the Toffees have walked the relegation tightrope in two consecutive seasons, somehow performing the miracle act of stumbling towards safety.

Struggles on the pitch, combined with consistent spending on reinforcements and a new stadium were always going to result in financial difficulty, especially after talks with MSP Holdings over investment for their new stadium broke down. That financial trouble led to the sale of three players on deadline day to adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations.

According to reports, however, it's not all doom and gloom, with the Toffees receiving a major financial boost.

What's the latest Everton news?

So far this season, Everton haven't exactly got going. Quite the opposite, in fact, as Sean Dyche's side have failed to win all four games.

They did manage to bring in some much-needed reinforcements in the transfer window, though, with Beto and Jack Harrison the two standout arrivals. And Dyche will no doubt be desperately hoping for the duo to start performing, helping to turn Everton's form around.

Given their financial difficulties, those at Goodison Park may have worried about Everton's summer spending. But, according to The Athletic and Football Insider, the Toffees will only be paying the £3m loan fee to Villarreal for Danjuma this year, with deals for Beto and Chermiti to be paid in installments next year.

This means that Everton will be able to use the reported £45m gained in player sales, and £40m from the lowered player wages, without having to pay for incomings right away, essentially sealing an £82m boost to the club's coffers.

The technique could prove to be an unexpected piece of transfer genius by Farhad Moshiri, meaning the Blues have reinforced their squad with absolutely minimal spending in the grand scheme of things.

How have Everton performed this season?

As things stand, Everton are in relegation form, having picked up one point from a possible 12, and squared off against the likes of Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Sheffield United. The Toffees simply must turn things around after the international break.

Speaking after the draw against Sheffield United, Dyche gave an honest assessment, saying via The Star: "Whether we deserve a point or not is irrelevant, the fact is that it is a point.

"Two goals on the road so I am happy with that. It is just the basics sometimes which are tripping us up, because I felt a lot of the performance was right again. Getting into the final third and then finding the key pass and making the right decision, which sometimes we didn’t always get right. The transition was good."

The former Burnley boss will now hope to see his side pick up their first win of the Premier League season in what would be some shock against Arsenal after the international break, given the Gunners' recent win over Manchester United.