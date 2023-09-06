Everton saw a bid to sign Juventus defender Federico Gatti rejected in the summer window, and a fresh report has revealed the chances of him joining in January.

Who is Federico Gatti?

Gatti is naturally a centre-back who has plied his trade at the Allianz Stadium since joining from Frosinone back in January 2022, but despite having another four years remaining on his contract, he’s been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League, in particular to Goodison Park.

Back in April, SerieBNews reported that the Toffees were considering an offer for the 25-year-old, and it wasn’t long before Tutto Juve delivered a further update claiming that Sean Dyche had submitted an enquiry for his target to discover his potential availability.

Italy’s international held positive talks with club chiefs in the closing stages of the window, but a deal failed to come to fruition before the deadline as a result of an agreement not being reached with Massimiliano Allegri’s side, and the following update provides a more in-depth look at the situation.

Are Everton signing Federico Gatti?

According to Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), Gatti actually “received an offer” from Everton over the summer, but Juventus immediately turned down the several “advances” that were made by chiefs on Merseyside.

The Serie A side had no intention to part ways with their prized asset and don’t want to lose him in the next window either, therefore, they are looking to prove their point “definitively and concretely” by getting him to sign a new long-term contract.

Regarding fresh terms, “discussions have begun” and the player committing his future is something that his club hope to get finalised by the end of September, meaning that a move in the new year is highly unlikely.

How good is Federico Gatti?

According to Los Angeles FC and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini, Gatti is a centre-back that plays with “tons of passion”, though alongside his hunger to succeed, Juventus’ star also possesses bags of potential so he could have been a fantastic addition for Everton.

The Rivoli native is currently recording a 93.5% pass success rate which is higher than any of the Dyche's players have achieved so far this season, highlighting his calmness and composure on the ball, alongside averaging four clearances per league game.

Standing at 6 foot 4, Allegri’s £30k-per-week titan is even capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch having racked up 13 contributions (11 goals and two assists) in 121 appearances since the start of his career, showing the threat he provides when it comes to set pieces.

Whilst Dyche might want to take a second bite of the cherry for Gatti in January, Juventus seem poised to tie him down so it will be even more difficult to prise him away should he put pen to paper on a new deal. They will of course use that to increase his price tag, and with the lack of funds at Goodison a swoop is likely to be unaffordable for the club's hierarchy next time around.