Everton are believed to be battling a number of Premier League clubs for the signing of a huge talent, according to a new transfer update.

The Merseysiders have arguably been one of the most underperforming teams in the country in recent years, considering what a huge club they remain, having never been relegated from the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

Having survived by the skin of their teeth last season, with Sean Dyche coming in and keeping the Blues up after Frank Lampard was sacked as manager, the hope was that they would kick on significantly in 2023/24.

Instead, it's fair to say that Everton have been hugely underwhelming to date this season, only collecting one point from their opening five league matches prior to the trip to Brentford, and not playing with anywhere near enough invention or positivity. It means that Dyche is under pressure to keep his job at the moment, and as things stand, the Blues are possibly one of the favourites to be relegated to the Championship next year.

Things can change very quickly, of course, and once the January transfer window arrives, there will be the chance to bring in new faces, injecting the squad with quality and depth in the process.

Which young talent to Everton want to sign?

According to IG Esporte [via The Boot Room], Everton are in the mix to sign highly rated Corinthians youngster Gabriel Moscardo in the coming transfer window.

The Blues are believed to have "investigated" the idea of snapping up the 17-year-old midfielder, who is already becoming an important player for his current side, despite still being a teenager.

That being said, it is stated that Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea are also in the race to bring him to England, so it will be a fierce battle to sign him. Corinthians are thought to be demanding €30m (£26m) for his services, such is the extent to which they rate him as a player, with £20m of that a fixed amount.

Moscardo could be a great addition to Everton's squad, albeit as nothing more than a squad option to begin with, given how young he is. The Blues' squad arguably looks a little one-dimensional at the moment, with the likes of Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Amadou Onana all arguably too similar in terms of bringing energy and industry, but not always enough creativity.

The Brazilian has been lauded as "the future of Brazil's midfield", and the fact that he has already been capped at under-23 level for his country shows how mature he is as a player.

Whether Everton are able to fight off the interest from other clubs remains to be seen - the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea would likely be able to guarantee him high wages and a greater chance of trophy success as the years pass - but he is someone who could become a mainstay of the team over time and represent an upgrade on their current options in that area of the pitch.