Everton have been backed to appoint an up and coming English manager to replace Sean Dyche, with one BBC pundit hinting the man in question would be well suited to the role at Goodison Park.

Is Sean Dyche under pressure?

In the Premier League, Sean Dyche’s side have had a hugely disappointing start to the new campaign having suffered four defeats and secured just one draw from their opening five games, so with only a single point on the board, they find themselves in the relegation zone.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, a Toffees supporter recently called for the boss to be relieved of his duties with the side yet to show any signs of improvement, and interestingly, there was one out-of-work coach that he named as someone he’d like to take to the dugout instead.

Following his departure from Chelsea back in April, Graham Potter is yet to return to the sidelines and start his next adventure, but that has been more of a personal choice to take a break because he has been offered the chance to get back to work.

Scottish Premiership giants Glasgow Rangers reportedly earmarked the 48-year-old as a potential candidate to replace Michael Beale should he be sacked, but the same outlet claim that he has rejected the opportunity to make the move north of the border, meaning that he is still a free agent on the market and waiting to be snapped up.

Are Everton appointing Graham Potter?

Speaking to the Premier League Weekend Wrap, BBC Radio 5 Live man Don Hutchison delivered his verdict on Everton’s poor opening to the season and name-checked Potter as someone who could revitalise the squad.

As quoted by Goodison News, he said: “I wonder what they can do under Graham Potter. Because that group of players are underperforming. You have to take six points from Brentford and Luton Town if you are Sean Dyche.”

What is Graham Potter's managerial record?

Since the start of his managerial career, Potter has recorded 185 victories and 118 draws from 440 games whilst averaging 1.53 points per match, via Transfermarkt, and even though his spell at Chelsea didn’t go as well as hoped, he’s still a coach with plenty to offer.

The Solihull-born boss has been hailed for his “attacking” style of play by journalist Josh Bunting, while his preferred formation is a 4-2-3-1, and that is a tactic that’s worked well in the past with him twice beating the outfit on Merseyside when in charge of the opposition.

Furthermore, Potter shares the same agent, Wasserman, as Andre Gomes and Joao Virginia, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give the hierarchy a small advantage should they decide to sack their current leader and replace him with the man who used to be at Stamford Bridge.

Whilst Everton fans will be aware that this is nothing more than speculation at this stage, they will end up wanting someone new in charge should performances and results not improve in the near future, so this could be one to watch over the next few weeks and months.