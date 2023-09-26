Everton could make a loan approach for a new defensive leader in January’s transfer window, and a new report has shared the latest on a possible move to Merseyside.

What's the latest transfer news at Everton?

At Goodison Park, Sean Dyche’s side have recently been linked with moves for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton and Sevilla forward Adnan Januzaj, but there have also been rumours of potential outgoings based on one condition at the start of the new year.

The Toffees could be forced to sell some of their most prized assets, including Jordan Pickford and Amadou Onana, should the 777 Partners takeover get blocked, therefore, the boss may need to enter the market to find suitable - and cheap - reinforcements should some of his stars depart, and there's one waiting in the Premier League.

Someone who has already been the subject of interest from the Blues is Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, who was the recipient of a loan offer in the closing stages of the summer window, but this was quickly turned down by Erik ten Hag’s side who were only willing to sanction the centre-back’s sale on a permanent basis.

Are Everton signing Harry Maguire?

According to GiveMeSport, however, Everton remain one of the clubs who could be a potential suitor for Maguire should he leave Man United on a temporary basis in January.

“They have also suffered a difficult start to this season as they currently find themselves once again battling for safety, and have been conceding goals for fun. This should make finding a quality defensive partner for James Tarkowski in January’s transfer window one of Dyche’s top priorities and Maguire (probably on a six-month loan) could be an ideal solution. Maguire’s introduction could certainly bring in some much-required leadership, presence and all-round quality to an Everton side that is severely lacking it.”

Is Harry Maguire still a good defender?

Back in 2019 when he joined Man United from Leicester City, Maguire was deemed to be one of the best central defenders in football, and whilst he’s hugely dropped off during the four years since, he is still capable of producing some strong performances when called upon.

The England international, who pockets £190k-per-week, ranks in the 92nd percentile amongst other centre-backs for aerial wins and was averaging 2.6 clearances per top-flight game last season, showing the physical presence he adds to a defensive backline, standing at 6 foot 4.

In addition, the 30-year-old has an extremely strong record against Dyche's men having secured seven wins when part of the opposition’s team, so if he can impress when with the away side, just imagine what he’d be capable of if he was to be wearing the home shirt in L4.

Finally, Maguire, who has been dubbed a “leader” by Newcastle United star and Three Lions teammate Kieran Trippier, shares the same agent, Triple S Sports, as James Garner, so this existing connection that his representative has to the club could give the board an advantage should they decide to pursue a deal for the colossus in January.