Everton have now held agent talks over the signing of an "outstanding" defender who is available for £13m this month, according to a report.

Toffees need younger options at full-back

Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young have had stellar careers, and it is a testament to the latter that he has remained a consistent starter in the Premier League this season. However, it would be fair to say the duo are now in the twilight years of their career, meaning David Moyes is tasked with bringing in younger options at full-back either this month or in the summer, and a number of targets have been identified.

Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters could be available for a cut-price fee of £5m this winter, given that his contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, and the Toffees are one of the clubs eyeing a move for the Englishman.

Everton are looking at another Premier League player to strengthen on the opposite side, with Chelsea's Ben Chilwell on their list of targets, having fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Enzo Maresca in the summer.

A report from CalcioMercato has now revealed another player the Toffees hold some level of interest in, stating they have held talks with the agent of AC Milan right-back Emerson Royal. Emerson is set to exit the San Siro this month, and there are a number of clubs vying for his signature, including Fulham and Galatasaray, however the latter club are currently leading the race for his signature.

There is still time for Everton to swoop in, as the Turkish club are yet to meet Milan's €15m (£13m) valuation, and there are signs the Brazilian is keen on a move to Goodison Park. Although joining Galatasaray appeals to the 26-year-old to some extent, he would prefer to return to the Premier League, having previously spent time at Tottenham Hotspur.

What Emerson could offer Everton

The former Spurs man has particularly impressed with his tackling over the past year, ranking in the 89th percentile for tackles per 90, when compared to his positional peers, while also placing in the 81st percentile for clearances and 83rd for aerials won.

Ange Postecoglou was full of praise for the right-back prior to his move to Milan, with the Australian indicating he is a great player to have to boost team spirit: "I see it on a daily basis, others don’t, but if you watch Emerson Royal train every day, you’d think he plays every game.

"He’s just outstanding with his attitude and demeanour around the place. There’s no time for anyone to feel down."

With Coleman approaching the end of his career, there are signs that Emerson could be a suitable long-term replacement at right-back, but the Toffees will have to move quickly, given that Galatasaray are in pole position as things stand.