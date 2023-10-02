Everton are one of four clubs who are believed to be interested in signing a "special" attacker in the near future, with other Premier League sides keen.

Do Everton need to sign another attacker?

The Blues were badly in need of some attacking firepower during the summer transfer window, having struggled for goals throughout last season, playing a part in them facing a relegation battle.

Sean Dyche managed to address that issue by making some important summer signings, including Beto from Udinese in a big-money move, not to mention Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison joining on loan from Villarreal and Leeds United respectively.

That being said, it hasn't yet made the required difference in the Premier League, with Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to Luton Town a terrible result, on a day when many would have been expecting a home win. While the 3-1 victory at Brentford last weekend suggested that Everton had steadied the ship, this result arguably puts them back to square one.

In truth, the Blues still look as though they could possibly do with more attacking quality moving forward, ensuring that they avoid a third relegation tussle in succession. The chance will arise to make more signings when the January transfer window opens, and it looks as though they may have lined up a potential target.

Do Everton want to sign another attacker?

According to a report from Spain, Everton are one of four clubs who are eyeing up a switch for Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike, who is currently struggling for playing time at the Ligue 1 giants, playing only eight minutes of action this season.

The 21-year-old is also wanted by AC Milan, West Ham and Wolves, however, so it clearly won't be easy for the Blues to get their man. His current PSG deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, however, so he may not be available on the cheap.

Ekitike is clearly not having a particularly happy time at his current club at the moment, but that's not to say that he wouldn't be an excellent signing by the Blues, considering his reputation as an exciting young player with a bright future in the game. Former Reims manager Oscar Garcia has spoken glowingly about him in the past, saying:

"There is something very special about him. He’s young, and he has the quality to become a very good player. He’s a young man with a lot of quality but also a lot to improve on, but he works hard in training."

Ekitike may have been overshadowed at PSG in recent times by playing with the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, but he has still done his bit for the cause, scoring and assisting four times apiece. A tally of 13 goals and eight assists in 52 Ligue 1 appearances is also a solid return for a young player, and he could give Everton that extra attacking quality that feels needed.

A January exit from PSG would surely appeal to the player himself, so it would be a surprise if he remained where he is for the rest of the season.