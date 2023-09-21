Everton are being kept updated on the situation of an exciting striker overseas as they weigh up whether to bring him to the Premier League in January, according to reports.

What's the latest transfer news at Everton?

Over the summer, Sean Dyche was known to be searching the market for a new centre-forward and was heavily linked with a swoop for Southampton’s Che Adams, but having seen two offers rejected due to his side constantly increasing their asking price, a deal failed to come to fruition before the deadline.

The Toffees therefore turned their attention towards other targets to provide cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and eventually secured the services of Beto from Udinese having missed out on him back in January, and whilst the boss now has what he was looking for, that hasn’t stopped him from wanting to add another.

At the Parc des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike permanently joined the club this summer following a successful loan last season, but after making zero starts and just one substitute appearance so far this term in Ligue 1, via WhoScored, he’s fallen significantly down the pecking order.

The Goodison Park side reportedly tabled a loan to buy bid for the 21-year-old last month but this was rejected due to the total package being nowhere near his asking price, though if the following update is to be believed, they are planning to take a second bite of the cherry in January.

Are Everton signing Hugo Ekitike?

According to 90min, Everton, Brentford, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace are all “in contact” with the representatives of Ekitike and are “being kept informed of the situation”.

The PSG attacker’s future is set to be decided “in the coming months”, and whilst he’s determined to fight for his place under Luis Enrique, he knows that he needs to start showing more. Should the striker not be able to increase his impact by December, he is “ready to look at other options”, with his camp fully aware of the potential suitors above who are interested.

England currently looks like the most likely destination should he move onto new pastures, but there is also Lyon, Lens and his former club Reims looking to take him on loan in Ligue 1.

How many goals has Hugo Ekitike scored?

Since the start of his career, Ekitike has racked up 35 contributions (24 goals and 11 assists) in 87 outings which has seen him dubbed an “absolute talent” by journalist Antonio Mango, so it comes as no surprise that Dyche wants to try once again to bring him to Everton.

The Frenchman, who pockets £79k-per-week, also has extremely strong link-up play with his fellow attacking teammates in and around the final third where he ranks in the 96th percentile for pass completion, so is a natural finisher but can also hold up the ball and link play together at the top end of the pitch.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Ekitike even has the ability to operate out wide on the left-wing alongside his usual role leading the line, so his versatility would allow the manager to have him and Beto or Calvert-Lewin on the pitch at the same time should he want to add extra firepower to his frontline on Merseyside.