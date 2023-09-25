Everton aren't without injury problems at the moment, but they could have a key man back for the trip to Aston Villa in the EFL Cup, according to a key update from an injury expert.

Who is injured for Everton at the moment?

The Blues picked up their most impressive result of the season so far on Saturday evening, winning 3-1 away to a Brentford team who can be awkward opponents on their day. Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski, Dominic Calvert-Lewin got the goals for the visitors, in what was their first victory of the Premier League campaign to date.

The key now is for Sean Dyche's side to build on that win in west London and continue their change in fortunes, not resting their laurels and pulling further away from the relegation zone as the months pass, avoiding a third consecutive tussle at the bottom of the table in the process.

For that to happen, Everton will need to experience good luck with injuries, ensuring that key men are available for long periods, rather than having to ring the changes and play fringe players. They have a few fitness problems at the moment, with Jack Harrison, Seamus Coleman and Dele Alli among those who are sidelined, but a positive update has now emerged.

Which Everton player could be back vs Aston Villa?

Speaking to Goodison News, Dr Rajpal Brar claimed that new signing Harrison could be available to make his debut against Villa this week, as he continues to make positive progress in his injury recovery from a hip issue.

"I’ve heard on Harrison that he’s back on the grass and recovery is going well and he’s training with the first team.

"He did have a hip injury which can be complex and could be the cause of his timeline being delayed before he eventually returned. He was back in action for the under-21s so I think he’s now going to be available for the senior team right away."

This is great news for Everton, with Harrison a strong-looking loan addition from Leeds United during the summer transfer window, having proven himself over an extended period for the Whites. He has scored 21 goals and chipped in with 16 assists in the Premier League, showing that he can impress in the top flight, and having him available will suddenly give the Blues more depth in attacking areas.

Whether the 26-year-old would go straight into the team when Villa head to Goodison Park in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night remains to be seen, but considering it may be viewed as a less important competition than the league, it could make more sense to give him plenty of minutes.

That being said, it is vital that Harrison is handled with care after a fairly lengthy absence from first-team football - his last appearance came for Leeds last season - and he should only feature if Dyche is confident that he is fully fit. If that isn't the case, it could make more sense to bring him on as a substitute when Everton host Luton Town in the league next Saturday, hopefully when the hosts are in a comfortable position.