Everton are reportedly tussling with two other Premier League clubs for the signing of a "highly rated" young talent, but the Blues are in pole position to get a move over the line.

Sean Dyche's side have experienced another challenging start to the season, having gone into the new campaign with the hope that there would be improvements this time around, although Sunday's win at West Ham has come as a welcome boost for the Toffees.

When it comes to transfers, Everton signed a number of players during the summer transfer window, with Beto, Chermiti, and Ashley Young all arriving on permanent deals, and Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison coming in on loan to give Dyche more attacking options. It isn't too long until the January window will allow the Blues to make further signings, although the current takeover situation with 777 Partners means that funds may not be readily available to spend big.

Instead, loan signings could be the most feasible option, with Manchester City ace Kalvin Phillips linked with a move to Everton, while long-term additions could also be looked at, in terms of youngsters who could play a big role in the future.

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon [via Goodison News], Everton are the current favourites to sign James Overy from A-League club Perth Glory.

He states that the Merseysiders "lead the race" to snap up the 16-year-old, but there is competition for his signature being provided by both West Ham and Leicester City. The right wing-back has already had a trial at Goodison Park, having caught the eye of those in charge of transfers at the club, and played in a youth team game as recently as last week.

Overy isn't exactly the household name that many Everton supporters may be keen to see arrive on Merseyside in January, but he could be an exciting signing who looks like a steal over time.

10 youngest Everton players of all time Age on debut Mick Gannon 15 years, one month and 12 days Thierry Small 16 years, five months and 23 days Jose Baxter 16 years, six months and nine days Jake Bidwell 16 years, eight months and 26 days James Vaughan 16 years, eight months and 27 days Joe Royle 16 years, nine months and seven days Jack Rodwell 16 years, nine months and nine days Anthony Gordon 16 years, nine months and 13 days Wayne Rooney 16 years, nine months and 24 days Francis Jeffers 16 years, 11 months and one day

Top-class young players are always needed to take the Blues into the future, rather than simply focusing on the here and now, and with a move to Bramley Moore Dock happening at the end of the season, it is important that individuals are signed who could light up Everton's impressive new stadium for years to come.

Should the Blues beat someone like West Ham to Overy's signature, with a West Ham insider labelling him as "highly rated", it could prove to be a statement of intent over time, and he could come into the youth team setup - one that produced so many special players down the years, including Wayne Rooney - and gradually make his way up the age groups and into the first team.