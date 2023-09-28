Everton are hoping to offer one of their first-team squad members a new contract, according to what one reliable journalist has heard from Goodison Park.

What's the latest transfer news at Everton?

According to TEAMtalk, Sean Dyche has set his sights on signing Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko in January, but he is set to face stiff competition when it comes to securing his services from Premier League rivals West Ham, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Sheffield United who are also interested in a swoop.

Alongside him, Sevilla forward Adnan Januzaj and Manchester United’s Harry Maguire have also been linked with moves at the start of the new year, and whilst there is plenty of work going on to bring fresh faces in, it appears that Goodison chiefs are also keen to focus on the contract situations of players who are already on Merseyside.

One of those that they have turned their attention towards is Jarrad Branthwaite who, after returning to the club following two loans at Blackburn Rovers and most recently PSV Eindhoven, has established himself as the boss’ overall second best-performing player so far this season with a WhoScored match rating of 6.98.

Over the summer, England’s youth international was the subject of a surprise enquiry from Erik ten Hag’s side at Old Trafford, but a deal failed to come to fruition before the deadline, likely as a result of his £25m price tag, so following the previous attention, the centre-back is wanted to commit his future in L4.

Is Jarrad Branthwaite signing a new contract at Everton?

Taking to X, The Athletic’s Patrick Boyland revealed that Everton are set to table Branthwaite an improved contract which would see him extend his stay at Goodison Park. He wrote:

“'He’s got everything to go to the very top'. Jarrad Branthwaite is starting to fulfil his vast potential. Yet to be dribbled past this season & fifth in PL for both interceptions + recoveries. 2 years + 1 left but Everton keen to tie him to [a] new deal.”

How tall is Jarrad Branthwaite?

Standing at a staggering 6 foot 5, Branthwaite provides an excellent physical presence at the heart of the backline, and he’s been a rock so far this season having averaged 4.3 clearances and three aerial wins per top-flight game for Everton, via WhoScored, which Dyche will love to see.

The Carlisle-born talent, who pockets £15k-per-week, is also capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch having posted nine involvements (seven goals and two assists) in 88 appearances since the start of his career, which has seen him hailed a “terrific” footballer by his former manager Steven Pressley.

Furthermore, whilst the 21-year-old’s natural role is at centre-back, he even has the versatility to play out wide at left-back, so this is another attribute that will no doubt be attractive to the boss and one that makes him a fantastic option to keep in the building, therefore, the hierarchy need to do everything they can to fend off interest and get him to put pen to paper.