Everton can't afford to lose key players in the near future, and a fresh update suggests they are preparing talks with one player over a new deal at Goodison Park.

Where are Everton in the table?

The Blues suffered a terrible result in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, losing 2-1 at home to newly promoted Luton Town, in a game many expected the hosts to win. After a good week, which included a win away to Brentford in the league and a victory at Villa Park in the EFL Cup, this was a result that brought them crashing back down to reality.

Everton sit 16th in the Premier League table after seven matches, with only one win to their name, and defeats of this ilk suggest that another relegation battle could be coming their way in 2023/24. It is still early days, of course, but Sean Dyche continues to find it difficult to make his presence felt as manager.

There are certain players who are hugely important for the Blues, both in the present and the future, and a key update has emerged regarding the future of one of those individuals.

Which Everton player could sign new deal?

According to Football Insider, Everton are in talks with centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite over a new contract, as they look to tie down arguably one of their most prized assets currently:

"Everton are determined to hand defender Jarrad Branthwaite a new contract, sources have told Football Insider. The 21-year-old has broken into the side in recent weeks and has built a strong partnership with James Tarkowski at the heart of the Toffees defence.

"Branthwaite has been a revelation for cash-strapped Everton following his experience-building loan at PSV Eindhoven in the 2022-23 campaign. PSV were keen to sign him in the summer window after his successful spell, but a deal could not be struck with Everton – who wanted to keep him at Goodison Park. The England Under-21 international was also wanted by Man United as well as other Premier League sides. But Branthwaite is out of contract in June 2025, prompting Everton to ready talks over a renewed deal."

Branthwaite is someone who Everton could do with tieing down to a new contract, considering he has already become an important figure, despite being just 21 years of age. This season, he has started five games in the league, averaging 3.8 clearances and averaging 3.2 aerial duel wins per game, highlighting the defensive ability that he possesses.

The Englishman also enjoyed a successful loan spell at Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven last season, where manager Ruud van Nistelrooy was clearly impressed with him, saying:

"How he fought his way into the team, he showed himself fantastic. He’s complete, he’s got speed, he’s big. He’s also only 20, so there’s a lot of stretch. Or am I going to say they have to do everything they can to keep Branthwaite? To the current technical director, the previous one, the future, all of them. Hopefully he is one for the future, that’s how we see him internally."

A potential move elsewhere could appeal to Branthwaite, of course, especially if it is a bigger and more successful club than Everton, but the Blues must do all they can to extend his stay and make him a backbone of the team for many years to come, and it looks as if they will aim to do just that.