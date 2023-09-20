Everton could be set to lose one of their first-team players in 2024, with a new report revealing that he’s being targeted by another club in the Premier League.

Who are the new signings at Everton?

Over the summer, Sean Dyche was busy bolstering his ranks with five fresh faces in the form of Beto and Youssef Chermiti on a permanent basis, whilst Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison put pen to paper on season-long loans, alongside Ashley Young who has joined on a free transfer from Aston Villa.

With regards to outgoings, Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray and Ellis Simms were just some of the players to depart for good, and whilst the transfer window has now closed until January, that hasn’t stopped clubs from assessing their options ahead of time.

Back in February, Jordan Pickford put pen to paper on a new contract that runs until 2027, but nevertheless, he was still pursued over the summer by Tottenham Hotspur who made contact to enquire about a deal and even held talks with the goalkeeper’s camp.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs previously claimed that the Toffees would have allowed the 29-year-old to leave should they have suffered relegation at the end of the last season, and whilst that outcome didn’t occur, he could well eye an exit should the side find themselves in a similar position next year.

Is Jordan Pickford leaving Everton?

According to 90min, Chelsea are “among the teams tracking” Pickford ahead of 2024.

Everton are in a strong negotiating position given his contract situation, but with them currently experiencing financial issues, alongside their struggles in the top-flight, this means that a deal could “become possible” in the near future.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side making a move at the beginning of the new year is “unlikely”, but they are set to evaluate their options more deeply in the summer which could potentially see a bit of movement at Goodison Park.

How many clean sheets has Jordan Pickford had?

During his time at Everton, Pickford has kept 63 clean sheets from 243 appearances and it’s fair to say that he’s been one of the club’s standout performers in recent seasons in what has been a disappointing couple of years for the outfit on Merseyside.

The England international, who has previously been dubbed a “monster” for Gareth Southgate's side by journalist Joe Crann, has made a total of 14 saves from 22 shots on target against so far this season and has equally been impressive with the ball at his feet, having completed 100% of his short attempts and 98% of his medium dispatches, via FBRef.

Sponsored by Puma, Dyche's £125k-per-week earner is also clearly adored by his fellow teammates, staff and supporters, having twice won the Player of the Year award, the first in 2017/18 and the second in 2021/22, as per Transfermarkt.

It’s vital that Goodison chiefs - whoever the new owners may eventually be - do everything they can to try and retain the services of their shot-stopping star.