Everton are believed to be one of a number of Premier League sides interested in signing a “skilful” new forward who could be available on a free transfer.

What’s the latest Everton transfer news?

The Toffees and Sean Dyche bolstered their squad over the summer by bringing in a number of new players, the majority of which were attackers. Alongside versatile full-back Ashley Young, forwards Beto and Chermiti also arrived on permanent transfers, whereas wingers Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison made the move to Goodison Park on loan from Villarreal and Leeds United.

The club did end up making a profit in the recent transfer window, though, with exits for Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi the two big-money departures. On the pitch, though, goals and results have once again been a struggle, with just six goals and one win from the opening seven top-flight fixtures. As a result, attention already appears to be on new signings, potentially under new owners 777 Partners, with an update coming to light on forward Jota.

According to 90min, plenty of clubs are keeping an eye on Jota’s situation with Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, despite only making the move to the club from Celtic in the summer. Jota hasn’t been registered to play in the Saudi Pro League by his current employers, with talks ongoing to find a resolution, one possibly being a contract termination.

The Portuguese attacker could therefore, become a free transfer, should he get his wish, with Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou keen on a reunion. Alongside Spurs, though, Everton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and West Ham are also monitoring the situation, however, the player’s preference would be Tottenham.

Where does Jota play?

Jota can play on the left wing or right wing and has even turned out in a central role at points during his career, so he would offer Dyche a versatile attacking option, if a move was to go through. The 24-year-old, who doesn't have a weak foot and appears to be in his prime with a career-high valuation, as per Transfermarkt, starred for Celtic last season, contributing to 21 league goals in 29 games, so you can see why Al Ittihad were happy to pay a big fee for his services earlier this year.

Reporter Dominik Diamond named the forward among Celtic’s best players earlier this year, when discussing who should be named Player of the Year, describing him as "ludicrously skilful", whereas new Portugal manager Roberto Martinez believes Jota is only getting better and better, saying:

"What I would say is that his evolution has been very impressive. I would say that the last four months especially he is growing into a very mature role at his club. He's always involved in the big moments, and that's important."

Jota’s situation could well be one to keep an eye on over the coming months ahead of the New Year, and if he does become a free agent, Everton could look to make their move, however, it looks as if they would face plenty of competition for his services.