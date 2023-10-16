Everton could make a move for a renowned Premier League player in the January transfer window, with A View From The Bullens presenter Ben Winstanley left excited by the news.

The Blues have reached a crucial point in their recent history, with a move to a new stadium happening next summer, highlighting how imperative it is that they are still playing Premier League football at that point.

Having only just avoided relegation to the Championship in the past two seasons, there is understandable trepidation within the fanbase surrounding a third consecutive fight at the bottom of the table, although results have picked up in recent weeks, with two wins coming in their last three league games.

In order for Everton to continue pulling away from the drop zone, it could be that the club look to sign new players in January, bolstering Sean Dyche's squad and giving him more ability to rotate during the business end of the campaign.

Recent reports have suggested that Everton want to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who has really struggled to nail down a regular starting berth for the Premier League champions since joining last year.

Everton transfer news - Kalvin Phillips

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Winstanley reacted to the latest transfer news on Phillips, revealing his delight over a possible move in January:

"Yes, I think if we get him on loan it will be a fantastic signing. I know there was a lot of murmurs in the summer. I think the thing with Phillips for me is he is an out-and-out number six.

"He is your Gareth Barry-esque player who will sit in front of the back four and guard that back four. He likes the ball, he likes to play football.

"I think it'd be an excellent signing and I think it takes the pressure off the likes of Onana, Garner, Gueye, because even though Onana can play in a deeper role, I feel like he's so leggy, so physical, so powerful, that he could be your box-to-box midfielder and he's got the pace to get back as well to obviously contribute with the defending."

Phillips hasn't kicked on in the way many predicted at City, but in fairness, injuries haven't helped his progress, and it is extremely difficult to break into such a star-studded team.

The England international could flourish at Everton and jump at the opportunity to be a regular again, however, going straight into the team and adding a combination of quality and bite in the middle of the park.

Kalvin Phillips notable honours Year Champions League winner 2023 Premier League champion 2023 England Player of the Year 2021 Euro 2020 runner-up 2021 Championship title winner 2020

Last season, Phillips' statistics were still decent on limited playing time, averaging three tackles per game across two EFL Cup appearances, and at 27, there is no reason why he should be slowing down at all yet, thriving at Goodison and boosting his own chances of featuring prominently for England at Euro 2024 next summer.

Even a loan move would make perfect sense for Everton - one that could potentially become permanent at the end of the season - and it is hard to think of negatives surrounding the move coming to fruition.