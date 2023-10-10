Everton are already eyeing up new additions for the January transfer window, and the potential exit of a "superb" Man City player could see them snap him up, according to a new report.

Everton transfers 2023

The Merseysiders were desperately in need of a positive summer in the transfer market, having only avoided relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season, and they made some key reinforcements in the lead-up to the new campaign.

The likes of Beto, Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison and Ashley Young all came in, and it has bolstered the options at Sean Dyche's disposal, aiding their hopes of moving up the table in the coming months, having won two of their last three league games.

While the attack is the main area that has been added to, it could be that midfield additions are needed once January arrives, in order to have a little more guile and box-to-box quality in that area.

Everton transfer target: Kalvin Phillips

According to inews, Everton want Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips added to their ranks during the January transfer window. The 27-year-old is now expected to quit his current club at that point, having seemingly failed to convince Pep Guardiola that he is a key part of his future plans, never becoming a fixture in the starting lineup since trading Leeds United for City in 2022.

Yet to start a Premier League game this season, Phillips has played a total of just 70 minutes in the competition, and a fresh challenge may appeal to him, in order to improve his chances of being an important figure for England at Euro 2024 next summer.

While the Englishman's stock has clearly fallen since he joined City, he is still someone who excelled for his country at Euro 2020, eventually earning him a move to Guardiola's side in the process. Former Three Lions manager Fabio Capello has lauded Phillips in the past, saying of him:

"Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice are two phenomenal players, very different from Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, who I coached. They are very functional in this England, they are two great midfielders who fight on every action. If England never concede a goal, they owe it to these two extraordinary guys, who even run into the locker room after every game! They are the secret of this great England. If the defense is iron, it is thanks to them because they protect their comrades."

This says a lot about Phillips' ability - he has also been described as "superb" by Barcelona manager Xavi - and he is exactly what Everton could do with in the middle of park.

He is capable of breaking up play and showcasing his defensive expertise, but also possesses the energy to get forward and support the attack, when needed, as shown by an assist for Raheem Sterling at Euro 2020.