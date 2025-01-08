Everton are now looking at an "outstanding" manager to replace Sean Dyche, and he would be keen on a move to Goodison Park, according to a report.

Sean Dyche's future hanging in the balance

Following the Toffees' 1-0 loss away at AFC Bournemouth, The Friedkin Group were believed to be reviewing Dyche's situation at Goodison Park, with the Merseyside club now sitting just one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

The 53-year-old has admitted that the owners are correct to be assessing his future, in light of the poor results his side have suffered, saying: "We have not won enough this season, [I need to] make sure the team is operating in the right way and please everyone all of the time. That is the job, we haven't done that enough and it comes down to me."

Not only have results been poor, but the style of play implemented at Goodison Park isn't exactly easy on the eye, with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher recently giving an overview of how few goals they have scored from open play.

With speculation over Dyche's future building, TEAMtalk report that Everton have now started to look at potential replacements, and former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is believed to be their top target.

However, the 49-year-old is now closing in on the West Ham United job, meaning the Toffees may have to consider other options, and one manager they have in mind is David Moyes.

The Friedkins are believed to be considering Moyes as a potential target, and there are signs he would take up the role if he was offered it, as he is believed to be very interested in a return to Goodison Park.

Moyes could bring the good times back to Everton

Although he did not manage to win any silverware, the 61-year-old enjoyed a successful 11 years at Everton before departing for Manchester United, and he has since gone on to prove himself with a Premier League club once again.

During his time with West Ham United, the Scot led West Ham United to success in the Europa Conference League, which indicates he could be a solid appointment for the Toffees.

The Merseysiders are set to move into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season, which they will be hoping can be the venue for some famous European nights, and Moyes has proven he is capable of making that dream a reality.

Given that it looks like Potter could be on his way to the London Stadium, it could be a smart move for Everton to appoint the "outstanding" former West Ham boss, as they look to kick on and start competing in the upper echelons of the Premier League once again.