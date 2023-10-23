Everton's proposed takeover is still far from being completed, and football financial expert Kieran Maguire has reacted to a key update regarding situation.

Many Blues supporters have grown tired of the ownership of Farhad Moshiri in recent times, with chairman Bill Kenwright also coming in for plenty of criticism, and there have even been protests staged outside Goodison Park over the running of the club. There is a feeling that a change at the top is needed at Everton, in order for them to continue growing and not be a relegation-threatened Premier League side season in, season out, with Moshiri coming as far as he can.

With the Blues moving to a sparkling new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock at the end of this season, it is vital that their top-flight status is secured, and that ideally a new owner is in place by then. The favourites to come in are 777 Partners, with an agreement reached, but it is far from plain sailing at the moment, with certain investors not convinced about their credentials.

Speaking to Football Insider, Maguire, who contributes for Sky Sports, gave his thoughts on the latest Everton takeover news, Maguire claimed that it is a "deeply concerning" period at Goodison after news emerged that potential new owners 777 Partners increased a loan from £20m to £40m due to concerns over the takeover delay.

"I think it is very concerning. Farhad Moshiri seems to have washed his hands of the club in terms of support, and that’s always a danger. When you’ve got an owner who comes in and has no historic or emotional attachment to a football club, they treat it as an executive toy.

"Like many people with toys, they get bored of them. So where are Everton going to find the monthly wage bills and monthly payments which are due to the contractors for the stadium? It is deeply concerning. And I can imagine that many Everton fans will be feeling extremely twitchy at present."

The longer this saga surrounding the takeover goes on, the more painful it seems to get, with fans absolutely desperate for a change at this point, bringing an end to what has largely been a failed era under Moshiri.

It is essential that new owners are confirmed as soon as possible, but at the same time, it could be a fatal error to rush through proceedings with 777 Partners unless those in charge of the deal are completely certain that they are right choice - if not, they should look at other potential buyers instead. What is most important is that Everton don't lose any focus on the pitch, however, allowing them to get dragged into a third successive Premier League relegation battle.

The 2-0 defeat away to Liverpool was no disaster, but results must stay consistent against lesser opposition. The idea of moving into their new home next summer as a Championship side doesn't bear thinking about.