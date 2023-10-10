Everton are battling two other Premier League clubs for the signing of a "very interesting" attacking star, one of which is Liverpool, according to a fresh transfer update.

Everton 3-0 Bournemouth, Jack Harrison returns

The Blues have steadied the ship a little after a really poor start to the season, with two wins picked up in their last three league outings. Their 3-1 victory at Brentford was an excellent result, and while defeat at home to Luton Town was fairly disastrous, they followed it up with a 3-0 triumph over Bournemouth at Goodison Park last Saturday.

There is a feeling that Sean Dyche is growing into his role as manager, having made a slow start to begin with, and the new signings that he made during the summer transfer window are also adjusting to life on Merseyside.

Jack Harrison scored a wondergoal against Bournemouth, for example, and could prove to be a strong loan addition from Leeds United, while the likes of Beto and Arnaut Danjuma have also made their presence felt at times in the opening months of the campaign.

With another Premier League relegation battle not out of the question, however, it is clear that Everton's squad could still be far strong all over the pitch, giving Dyche more options and allowing him to rotate effectively moving forward. For that reason, new faces should arrive during the January transfer window, and a new update suggests they are eyeing up an exciting young star.

Everton transfer news: Maximilian Beier

According to Fussball Transfers [via Sport Witness], delivering a transfer update on Maximilian Beier, the Blues are interested in signing the highly-rated Hoffenheim attacker, who has been hailed as a "very interesting" player by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The Merseysiders are not alone in wanting to snap up the 20-year-old, however, with local rivals Liverpool also believed to be eyeing him up, and Brentford in the mix, too. It is claimed that Hoffenheim have a "plan" to keep him from joining any of the suitors, as they look to retain the services of one of their most prized assets, but his current deal expires in 2025 and includes a €20m (£17m) release clause.

Maximilian Beier strengths Maximilian Beier weaknesses Strong dribbler Crossing still needs work Capable of cutting inside Can hold onto the ball for too long Huge long-term potential Inconsistent

Beier could be a real statement signing by Everton if they managed to entice him to Goodison, whether that be in January or next summer, considering the impact he is already having in a Hoffenheim shirt.

This season, the youngster has scored five goals in as many Bundesliga starts, having netted seven times in 19 appearances for his current club overall (Transfermarkt - Beier statistics), and considering how young he is, he should only improve in the coming years as his all-round game becomes more polished.

The threat of Liverpool is plain to see, however, with young players perhaps preferring the Reds given their chances of long-term success, but if Everton get a deal over the line, it could prove to be one of their most exciting pieces of business in a while.