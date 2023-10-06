Everton's attack has been rebuilt in recent months, but it could be given another dimension with the signing of a rapid new transfer target, following a fresh update.

Latest Everton transfer news

The Blues knew how important it was that they added attacking reinforcements to their squad before the 2023/24 season started, having once again struggled in front of goal last time around.

Thankfully, some productive work was done in the transfer market, with Beto arguably the most high-profile addition, coming in as a big-money signing from Udinese. There was also the addition of Chermiti from Sporting CP, while Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison came in on loan from Villarreal and Leeds United respectively.

That's not to say that further signings aren't required in approaching transfer windows - they have only scored six goals in seven Premier League matches so far this season - and it looks as though they are in the mix to sign one talented ace.

Everton want to sign new attacker

Speaking to Caught Offside, journalist Christian Falk said that Everton have genuine interest in Hoffenheim winger Maximilian Beier, who has emerged as an exciting fast player in Germany:

"It’s also really good for Germany; he’s the second-fastest German player behind Leroy Sane. His contract at Hoffenheim runs until 2025 and I heard he has a release clause; he’ll be a little bit more expensive for English clubs but for German clubs he’ll only cost €20m. So you see, Liverpool are looking around at the Bundesliga again.

"He’s a player you can educate, fast, can play as a striker as well as on the wings, which would be beneficial for Liverpool’s rotations in the forward line. I think he’s interesting.

"He could be the next German national player, perhaps not in the coming matches, but he’ll be in the national team. He’s not very expensive, which would fit into Liverpool’s business model. Keep in mind, though, that Brentford and Everton’s interest in the player is concrete."

It is paramount that Everton continue to build towards the future when it comes to signings, ahead of a move to a new stadium and what the club will hope are more successful times to come, and Beier could be seen as a brilliant choice to come in at Goodison Park.

Maximilian Beier strengths Maximilian Beier weaknesses Possesses great pace Still lacks consistency Strong dribbler Crossing can improve Likes to cut inside Holds onto the ball for too long

The 20-year-old is already making waves at Hoffenheim, despite still being so young, scoring six goals and registering two assists in 18 appearances for the Bundesliga side, having once netted 18 times in just 26 outings for their Under-17s.

Given his age, there is so much more to come from Beier, and considering he is backed by Falk to be a future Germany international at senior level - he has one goal in two caps for the Under-21s to date - the idea of him being in an Everton shirt is something that is surely mouthwatering to supporters. Whether the Blues manage to snap him up remains to be seen, given the rumoured interest from Liverpool and Brentford, but he should be seen as a great option to make a move for.