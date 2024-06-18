Everton have been named as the "most likely destination" for a "really good" £50,000-a-week midfielder, according to recent reports.

Everton transfer rumours

Despite their points deduction, Everton were able to stave off relegation from the Premier League this past season, finishing 15th in the league and 14 points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town. Sean Dyche must now turn his attention to the summer transfer window, where he will no doubt be keen to improve his squad and take a step closer to returning the Toffees to the top half of the table.

In a bid to improve their squad, Everton are said to be one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Hoffenheim forward Jacob Bruun Larsen this summer. The Merseysiders are also close to signing Ceiran Loney from Partick Thistle and are believed to be willing to pay €20m (£17m) to sign former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Elsewhere, the Blues are thought to have joined Italian giants Juventus and Napoli in plotting a move for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram. On the outgoings front, meanwhile, Manchester United are understood to have agreed personal terms with Toffees centre-back, Jarrad Branthwaite, though an agreement between the clubs is still miles away.

Everton "most likely destination" for "really good" £50k-p/w ace

Now, a fresh name has been tipped to make his way to Goodison Park this summer. The player in question is former Liverpool loanee Arthur Melo. The 22-cap Brazilian joined Liverpool on loan from his current side, Juventus, for the 2022/23 season and was praised heavily by then-manager Jurgen Klopp, despite barely playing due to injury.

"What does he bring? He's a really good footballer – I think we all agree on that," Klopp said on Arthur's signing. "He had a very exciting career already and still pretty young, so in the best age for a footballer or coming into the best age for a footballer.

"He gives rhythm, he can give rhythm, he's a really good passer, has speed with the ball, safe on the ball and, how I said, can demand rhythm, which is pretty important, really good in tight areas – all these kind of things.

""I like it a lot. And now, of course, it's like this, 'Why can you loan a player like this? Because it didn't work out 100 per cent at Juventus.' But I see that rather as a positive because the potential is, for sure, still there."

Things did not work out for the South American at Anfield, making just a single appearance during his time with the Reds. However, the man who currently earns £50,000-a-week on a deal until 2026 could be set for a return to Merseyside this year.

This comes with Italian outlet Tuttosport [via Sport Witness] reporting that Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli is looking to find a new team for Arthur as new Juve boss Thiago Motta is unlikely to consider the midfielder for a regular role in his side. It is added that the Blues are the "most likely destination" for Arthur as they have been following his situation for some time.