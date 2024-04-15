A new report has claimed that Everton are "nailed on" to receive yet another punishment regarding their financial issues, in what is a fresh blow for Sean Dyche after his side were mauled 6-0 at Chelsea on Monday evening.

A season to forget at Everton

There was hope back in August that the Blues could embark on a season to remember, with Dyche adjusting to life at his new club after keeping them up, some good signings coming in and talk of a takeover going through acting as a taster of better times ahead.

Instead, the 2023/24 campaign has been a nightmare much of the time, with everything seemingly going wrong at the club, both on and off the pitch. Thankfully, results have just about been good enough to stay away from the Premier League relegation zone, but point deductions have seen them in danger of heading to the Championship for the first time, not helped by a truly horrific performance at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen if further financial punishments will come their way in the coming weeks, but for now, supporters just have to desperately hope that as many points are picked up as possible and Dyche can pick his team up after such a timid display.

Meanwhile, the proposed takeover of Everton by 777 Partners also shows no sign of going through, as the Farhad Moshiri era at Goodison Park continues to drag on. There have been some reports suggesting that a deal could be struck in the near future, but similar stories have also emerged in recent months, only for the rumours to cool.

Everton "nailed on" for fresh punishment

According to a new update from Football Insider, Everton are now "nailed on" to receive another financial punishment, this time relating to their new stadium. The Blues are "to be hit with at least a fine over an unresolved matter" regarding their future Bramley Moore Dock home.

It further claimed that "Sean Dyche’s side are currently in a dispute with the Premier League over the status of certain costs associated with their new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock", although any punishment wouldn't be inflicted until next season.

When it rains it pours for Everton, at a time when supporters must just be desperate to hear something even remotely positive emerge at the club. It has been such a grim period in the club's history, having battled to avoid relegation from the Premier League in the past two seasons as well, and happy days still feel a long way away.

As if point deductions for financial breaches weren't bad enough, learning that there are now issues with stadium payments is simply rubbing salt in the wounds, especially as their new home is the one silver lining fans have been looking forward to.

One day, the hope is that these many issues are dealt with, with new owners in place, a stunning new stadium to enjoy and funds available to sign new players, but those days feel like a long way off currently. For now, it is a case of Dyche and his players ignoring the noise and staying up in the coming weeks, before resetting ahead of next season.