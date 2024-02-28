A significant update has now emerged regarding a potential second points deduction for Everton this season, with the Blues' campaign in danger of taking a fresh hit.

Everton's points deduction reduced

On Monday, Everton received the pleasing news that their 10-point deduction handed to them in the Premier League has been reduced to six after an appeal, giving them a much-needed boost in their quest to avoid relegation to the Championship in the coming months.

Sean Dyche's side are far from out of danger, but the update has given them some leeway, taking them out of the relegation zone and five points clear of Luton Town in 18th place, who do admittedly have a game in hand.

In a season with so many negatives on show, supporters will clearly be buoyed by this news, but that doesn't necessarily mean that further punishments for financial breaches will now definitely be avoided.

In fact, a fresh update regarding the situation suggests that is highly unlikely to be the case, which will no doubt cause concern among the fanbase.

Fresh Everton points deduction concern

According to a new update from Football Insider, Everton are in danger of receiving an added six-point deduction in the near future, taking the overall tally to 12 in the process.

"Everton expect to be handed another six-point deduction for their second charge once their hearing is concluded, sources have told Football Insider. The Toffees were handed a 10-point penalty in November for their first charge but successfully appealed the verdict and the punishment was reduced to six points on Monday.

"Sources with knowledge of the process say Everton are expecting to receive a smaller deduction next time, of around six points, potentially taking their total punishment for the two breaches to a 12-point deduction."

This could be another big setback, even if the report does state that Everton are almost expecting another six points to be taken away from them, immediately taking the shine off of Monday's news.

For Dyche and his players, this must be an extremely frustrating situation, as they looked to simply focus on football and getting positive results, but it is hard for them not to be distracted by these constant updates.

Whatever happens between now and May, it is imperative that Everton avoid relegation from the Premier League, considering the financial ramifications it could have moving forward, in terms of signing players and generally going backwards as a club.

The fact that the Blues are moving to a plush new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock next year also highlights the importance of remaining in the top flight, with relegation having the potential to impact matchday revenue and sponsors, who could see less appeal if the Merseysiders are plying their trade in the Championship.

The hope is that Everton's deduction remains at six until the end of the season, but by the looks of things, a potential further punishment could be fatal.