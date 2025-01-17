Everton have reached a £17m agreement to sign an "excellent" attacking player in the January transfer window, according to a fresh update from RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins.

The Blues made a disappointing start to life under David Moyes on Wednesday evening, losing 1-0 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League. It leaves them sitting 16th in the table ahead of Sunday's visit of a struggling Tottenham side, which is a huge game for both teams.

Everton supporters would no doubt love to see new signings arrive this month and Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah is believed to be an option. The Merseysiders have been linked with the young speedster as they look to improve their attacking options.

The Blues are also believed to have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian in January, with the Brazilian currently a free agent. At 36, he may not be the force he once was, but that's not to say that he couldn't be a good signing for Moyes, who will know the importance of adding more firepower to his squad.

Everton have reportedly made contact over a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, too, with a loan move until the end of the season mooted for the Irishman. He has struggled for minutes at the Amex since August, so a temporary switch to Goodison Park could benefit all parties - if they can get Armando Broja off the books first.

Everton reach agreement to sign "excellent" winger

According to Hawkins on X, Everton have reached an agreement with Lyon for the signing of Nuamah. A deal of around £17m has been sealed, with "negotiations" currently ongoing with the player to finalise personal terms, which are not expected to be a problem.

This is a hugely encouraging update from a Blues perspective, with a move for Nuamah seemingly edging closer all the time. The 21-year-old has been hailed by compatriot Asamaoh Gyan, who has called him "excellent", while football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described him as "outrageous".

At 21 years of age, the Ghanaian is an extremely young player who is still maturing as a footballer, so it would be unfair to expect consistent brilliance every week, but he can still come in and be a great option from the off.

He already has three goals in 12 caps for Ghana, and while at his best on the right-hand side of the attack, his versatility also allows him to do a good job on the opposite flank and as a centre forward.