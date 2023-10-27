Everton are under genuine threat of suffering a 12-point deduction this season, but a new update has revealed some positive news on the situation.

Everton in danger of points deduction

The Blues are going through a really tough time of things at the moment, with so many negatives on show at the club ahead of their move to Bramley Moore Dock next summer. The sad news of chairman Bill Kenwright's passing has devastated everyone affected with the club this week, and he will be sorely missed on Merseyside for the person he was regardless of any thoughts on his abilities in the boardroom.

Meanwhile, talk of an Everton takeover continues to rumble on, with no agreement in place yet with 777 Partners, and there is now also the worrying matter of the Blues potentially suffering a 12-point deduction, due to possibly being found guilty of financial breaches.

That could be an unbelievable blow for Sean Dyche and his players, as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League, with 12 points lost suddenly making a drop down to the Championship look highly likely as the campaign progresses.

Everton are already sitting 16th in the league table after nine matches, having only won two of those games to date, highlighting exactly why the deduction could hurt them so badly, at a time when they cannot afford to go down to the second tier of English football.

Everton confident of beating Premier League charge

According to a fresh update from Football Insider journalist Sean Fisher, those high up at Everton are confident of avoiding a points deduction, contrary to the recent reports :

"Everton are confident of avoiding the 12-point deduction suggested by the Premier League, Football Insider has been told.

"The Toffees began their disciplinary hearing with the Premier League at the start of the week addressing allegations that they breached spending rules. The hearing is set to be concluded in the coming days."

This is an update that will likely make Everton fans breathe a certain sigh of relief, even if they are far from in the clear when it comes to the financial accusations being levelled against them.

The fact that those at the club are seemingly confident about a points deduction being avoided can only be a good thing and it will be a massive relief if the potential charges are dropped or only lead to a slap on the wrist.

It is vital that this saga, among numerous others, doesn't affect Dyche and his players, however, with results so important in the Premier League at the moment, as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of losing 2-0 away to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last weekend.

Sunday's trip to West Ham will be a good place to start, with victory at the London Stadium representing a huge statement against a team who are the reigning UEFA Europa Conference League holders.

Every point feels absolutely vital for the Blues at the moment, and with the threat of a points deductions there for all to see, it makes any positive result feel even more priceless at this point.