Everton will be "absolutely delighted" with some exciting off-field news that has emerged, according to football finance expert and Sky Sports pundit Kieran Maguire.

It's fair to say that it has been a taxing period at Goodison Park in recent years, with not much success to enjoy on or off the pitch and a number of Premier League relegation battles coming their way.

The Blues have got through various managers who have tried and failed to turn the tide, while off-field issues surrounding owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright have also led to plenty of unrest, and even protests outside the ground.

The hope is that things at Everton are gradually changing for the better, however, with Sean Dyche starting to pick up more positive results and a huge change arriving at the end of the season.

A move to Bramley Moore Dock is planned at that point, as the Blues move into a shiny new home on the River Mersey, heralding the start of an exciting new era at the club. It should generate more funds for signings and potentially attract better players, assuming Dyche's men remain in the top flight beyond the current campaign.

Bramley Moore Dock hosts Euro 2028 matches

Speaking to Football Insider, Maguire claimed that the Blues could be boosted hugely when Everton's new stadium is used as one of the ten grounds at Euro 2028, as was confirmed last week:

"I think Everton are looking to make a big statement with their new stadium. Being part of the Euro 2028 stadium shortlist will help to deliver that statement - and what a statement. We’ve seen the same in Manchester in the sense that the Etihad is going to be used instead of Old Trafford despite it having a smaller capacity.

"So I think Everton will be absolutely delighted and it will give them an opportunity to showcase the new stadium. On the back of that, they will earn other contracts for concerts and alternative uses for the Bramley Moore Dock stadium."

This is such a big coup for Everton, and perfectly outlines the importance of their stadium move, in terms of the club's growth moving forward, rather than simply staying at Goodison and being left behind.

The 10 Euro 2028 stadiums Team Wembley England Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham Etihad Stadium Man City Villa Park Aston Villa St James' Park Newcastle Bramley Moore Dock Everton Hampden Park Scotland Principality Stadium Wales Aviva Stadium Republic of Ireland Casement Park Northern Ireland

The fact that the new ground has even been picked ahead of Anfield speaks volumes, and is no doubt something that will aid local bragging rights with Liverpool supporters. As Maguire alludes to, the Blues could also become a venue for various other forms of entertainment, as the likes of Wembley Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium currently are, hosting music concernts, NFL matches and boxing events

This is all in the future for now, though, and it is essential that Everton's Premier League status is preserved this season, with relegation to the Championship having the potential to hold them back horribly.

The current signs are arguably promising, even though there have clearly been poor results so far in 2023/24, and fans should feel buoyed by one of football's biggest tournaments being featured in their new home in five years' time.