Everton could do with more signings in January, but they are reportedly eyeing up a former Europa League winner as an immediate reinforcement from the free agent market.

Do Everton need more signings?

The Blues survived on the final day last season, preserving their Premier League status for another year, but it was clear that significant improvements were needed within the squad.

A number of new signings have arrived in recent months, including Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma and Beto, but there is no doubt that the 2023/24 has still been a struggle to date so far.

Only one point has come their way in their opening four league matches, and while it is still early days in the campaign, there is understandable concern over the direction the team is heading in. It could be that more signings are required once the January transfer window rolls around, in order to bolster the squad during the second half of the season.

There is still a chance to sign free agents at any point, however, due to them not being tied down by another club, and it looks as though one individual is now a target for Everton.

Will Everton sign Jesse Lingard?

According to a new update from 90min, the Blues are one of a number of clubs who are interested in signing former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, but they will have to change his mind from joining West Ham, where he has been training:

"90min understands that Everton and Burnley have also shown interest in signing Lingard, but if he stays in England it will be to join West Ham.

"He could still be tempted abroad, however, with sources confirming that more lucrative offers are on the table from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and MLS.Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, two of the biggest clubs in Turkey, have held talks with Lingard's representatives, while Al Shabab and Al Ettifaq, the latter of whom are managed by Steven Gerrard, are interested in taking him to the Saudi Pro League."

Lingard's career has nosedived at a fairly rapid rate, in truth, considering he was starting for England at the 2018 World Cup, scoring in the competition and also being an important squad player at United at the same time, where he won the Europa League, among other trophies.

At 30, the Englishman's best days are arguably behind him now, as highlighted by a hugely disappointing one-year spell with Forest, where he scored and assisted just twice apiece in 20 appearances.

For that reason, Everton signing him wouldn't make a huge amount of sense, at a time when they need genuine quality brought in to improve the quality and depth that Sean Dyche can call upon.

Granted, Lingard has been described as "amazing" by ex-United and England legend Rio Ferdinand in the past, and he has scored six times in 32 caps for England, but he arguably feels like a busted flush at this level, unless he improves dramatically from last season.

If Everton did sign him, it certainly wouldn't a disaster, especially if Dyche feels he could get the best out of him - he once scored at Goodison Park during his United days - but Blues fans are unlikely to be too enamoured by it.