Highlights Everton's ongoing takeover situation is impacting their performance on the pitch as they struggle to focus and secure positive results.

The potential new owners, 777 Partners, are facing a lengthy investigation after agreeing a deal to buy the club.

Everton fans are desperate for stability and financial security, especially with a new stadium on the horizon.

The ongoing takeover situation at Everton is arguably affecting matters on the pitch at the moment, and a significant new update has now emerged that throws the club's recent statement into doubt.

What's happening with Everton takeover?

The Blues have not made a good start to the season, picking up just a solitary point from their first four Premier League matches and once again looking like potential relegation fodder.

There were clear improvements in the 2-2 draw away to Sheffield United before the international break, in fairness, but it is now vital that they continue to get better, starting at home to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Away from the pitch, things are also going far from smoothly at Goodison Park, with plenty of unrest surrounding the current ownership of Farhad Moshiri, with an agreement now reached for 777 Partners to take a majority share in the club.

It is a saga that feels like it could still be ongoing, however, and the longer it goes on, the more it feels as though Sean Dyche's side will keep struggling to fully focus.

What's the latest on Everton's takeover?

According to a big update from The Mirror's David Maddock, Everton have been dealt a blow over their potential takeover, with mooted new owners 777 Partners in a legal battle that could still affect matters:

"Farhad Moshiri’s hopes of a swift deal over the future ownership of Everton have taken a blow as potential buyers, 777 Partners, face a lengthy investigation to ensure Premier League ownership regulations are met.

"The Goodison Park owner has been involved in talks with the American investment company, who already own stakes in clubs across the globe, including Hertha Berlin, Genoa, Vasco da Gama in Brazil, Sevilla, Standard Liege in Belgium and Paris club Red Star.

"But strengthened Premier League rules give them the right to block deals if owners are under investigation for certain offences, including fraud. And it is understood 777 are still subject to active proceedings alleging such offences - though the company strenuously denies the allegations, which remain unproven."

Everton fans certainly won't be keen to hear this sort of news, with some positivity so badly-needed at the club, and the reign of Moshiri becoming increasingly unpopular. Sure, the agreement has been reached, but there could seemingly yet be an issue with the Premier League Owners and Directors Test.

With a move to a new stadium coming next summer, the Blues desperately need some stability brought the club when it comes to ownership, not to mention more financial muscle in the transfer market, but this update suggests that the takeover may not be happening any time soon.

It can't be an easy situation for Dyche and his players either, and while they are professionals who should be able to do their jobs to a good standard, having a well-run football club would only aid performances and results on the pitch.

The hope is that the legal issues with 777 Partners ultimately blow over as soon as possible, but given the misery that Everton supporters have invariably gone through in recent years, it would be typical of the club for there to be a huge issue surrounding the change in ownership.