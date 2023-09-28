Everton are now showing strong interest in signing a new defender who "can be world class", according to a recent report.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

Not only is Sean Dyche looking at signing a new defender, but he is looking to tie down one of his best young players, with centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite now in line for a new contract, amid interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

If the Toffees want to make any new additions to their squad, they are in a race against time, as takeover hopefuls 777 partners are now looking to pass the Premier League's owners and directors test, ahead of buying a 94% stake in the club.

The whole process could take around 12 weeks, which would take Everton right to the start of the January transfer window, but delays are a possibility, which would dash any hopes Dyche has of reinforcing his squad this winter.

However, there are already potential targets under consideration, with TEAMtalk reporting the Merseysiders are one of the clubs now exploring a move for Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko, but there will be competition for his signature.

Alongside the Toffees, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Sheffield United are all credited with an interest in the centre-back, so there may be a five-way battle between the Premier League clubs in the January transfer window.

Matviyenko's camp are exploring their possible options, having opted not to pursue a move to Brentford or Brighton & Hove Albion last January, in favour of signing a contract extension with the Ukrainian club.

The Ukraine international opted to extend his stay with Shakhtar until 2027, and his contract includes the option for an extra year, but it appears as though he is now considering a move to England, meaning Everton could stand a chance of signing him.

However, the uncertainty surrounding the potential takeover is unlikely to be doing the Merseyside club any favours at the moment, and they will need clarity about the ownership ahead of January.

How good is Mykola Matviyenko?

Although the Shakhtar Donetsk star is a defender, he has impressed in front of goal at the beginning of the Premier Liga season, scoring three goals in his opening six games.

In a defensive sense, there are indications the Ukrainian could be capable of competing at the very highest level, with journalist Kamil Rogolski saying: "In my opinion, he can be world class when he plays in a formation with three defenders. If he plays in a back four, he should play alongside a tall defender who can help him. He is good as a centre-back but the best matches of his career were when he was in a back three and he played next to wing-backs."

Dyche has started with a back four in every game so far this season, and he is unlikely to change that system to accommodate one player, so the 27-year-old may be best off partnering Branthwaite, who stands at 6 foot 5.

Although he is unproven outside Ukraine, Matviyenko is clearly a very talented defender, and Everton should keep him on their shortlist ahead of January.