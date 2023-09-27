Everton have now identified a potential successor to manager Sean Dyche, but another Premier League club are also keen, according to a report.

Is Sean Dyche leaving Everton?

Fresh off the back of Everton's first win of the Premier League season against Brentford at the weekend, it seems a little unusual they are being linked to replacements for Dyche, but Wayne Rooney has also recently been named as a potential long-term option.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, journalist Paul Brown said: I'm sure Rooney would love to take on a job like that at some point. He's had an interesting history with the club, veering from being the hero to villain in the eyes of many there. Last time, when he left, I don’t think he left under particularly happy circumstances. He's trying to make a name for himself now as a manager, and it's entirely possible one day that he might end up being at Everton. But I think we're a long way from that right now.”

Although the Toffees' form now appears to be on the up, after an impressive 3-1 victory at the Gtech Community Stadium, there have now been reports they have a contingency plan in place, should they decide to part ways with their manager.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen has now been earmarked as a potential replacement for Dyche, having caught the eye since taking charge of the Dutch side in 2020, reaching the Europa Conference League semi-final last season.

The 50-year-old is attracting the attention of a number of clubs, including Crystal Palace and Rangers, with his Alkmaar side currently level with PSV Eindhoven at the top of the Eredivisie table, having won their opening five games.

At the moment, Everton are not considering Dyche's position at the helm, but like any well-run club, they have succession plans in place, and Jansen would be right at the top of their wanted list if they were to part company with their current manager.

Where is Pascal Jansen from?

The AZ Alkmaar manager was born in London and spent parts of his youth in Aylesbury, but he mainly grew up in the Netherlands, and he has since worked his way up to become manager of one of the country's top clubs.

The Dutchman's current job is his first role as manager of a professional side, and he has averaged 1.97 points-per game since being appointed in December 2020, leading Alkmaar to a fourth-place finish last season.

In an interview, the England-born coach made it clear he is "inspired by" Dutch legend Johan Cruyff, meaning he likes to play an attacking brand of football, which could be a refreshing sight at Goodison Park.

During his time with Burnley, Dyche was criticised for playing "anti-football" by David Luiz, and Everton have implemented a direct approach this season, playing 342 long balls, the third-highest amount in the Premier League.

It would be extremely harsh to sack Dyche anytime soon, considering he led the Toffees to safety last season, but they should definitely keep Jansen in mind as a potential long-term replacement.