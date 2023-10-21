Everton chiefs are still pushing hard to complete a takeover of the club, but a worrying update has now emerged courtesy of journalist Paul Brown.

The Blues have recovered from a terrible start to the season, winning two of their last three Premier League games, not to mention also progressing into the fourth round of the EFL Cup, having picked up an impressive victory away to Aston Villa.

Away from the on-pitch action, there is plenty of drama unfolding, however, and it arguably isn't helping Sean Dyche and his players focus on results. Supporters are desperate for the reign of owner Farhad Moshiri to come to an end, in order for the club to kick on and enjoy an exciting new chapter - one that involves a move to Bramley Moore Dock at the end of the season.

The prospective new Everton owners, 777 Partners, are pushing to get a deal over the line, but it is proving to be a slow process at the moment, causing much frustration among the fanbase, although they did release a takeover update this week reassuring fans that things are on track.

Are 777 buying Everton?

Speaking Give Me Sport, Brown provided an Everton takeover update of his own, saying there are concerns over 777 Partners' credentials amongst those at the club, with "big hurdles" still to be cleared:

"I think a rational businessman like Andy Bell (Toffees fan and investor) would share the concerns of many about the proof and source of funds from 777. I think there are big hurdles still for this deal to get approval. And it's not clear yet really what role Andy Bell wants to play going forward in the club.

"He's not the only lender to Everton and there are a lot of other creditors that will need to be satisfied by whoever comes in and takes the club over. From what I hear, there are a lot of people around the club who still have concerns about 777 Partners' funding. And it will be interesting to see whether the group can allay those fears and get this deal done."

While it is wholly understandable why Everton fans want new owners in place as soon as possible, it is also vital that things aren't rushed for the sake of it, bringing in the wrong people and hurting the club further down the line.

If those high up at Goodison Park are unsure about 777 Partners, they must be extremely careful, only going through with the takeover if there is total confidence that they are the right people to guide the Blues into the future.

A recent takeover update suggested that Bell and George Downing are already wanted as investors by 777, having put £80m into the club working with MSP Sports Capital, so the fact that they are unconvinced should certainly raise some alarm bells.

The hope is that an agreement is reached sooner rather than later, bringing an end to these turbulent times at Goodison, allowing the football to take precedence as Dyche's men look to climb the Premier League table, starting with Saturday's crucial trip to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.