Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has criticised Everton after a significant off-field update that has emerged at Goodison Park.

Everton in talks with new kit manufacturer Castore

It's fair to say that it has been an unhappy period for the Blues in recent years, with both the team struggling on the field and serious issues happening off it. Everton are looking to avoid a third successive relegation battle in the Premier League, and while Saturday's 3-0 win at home to Bournemouth was a great result - a second victory in three games in the competition, and a third in four in all competitions - further improvements are needed.

Meanwhile, the situation surrounding the ownership is still unclear, with many supporters desperate to see the end of Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright's leadership, welcoming 777 partners into the club instead,

Not only that, but sponsorship deals are also in the headlines at Goodison, with Everton reportedly in advanced talks with Castore about being their new kit manufacturer, despite controversies with Aston Villa, with the Midlands club claiming the strips weigh the players down and aren't of the desired quality.

Everton's Castore deal criticised

Speaking to Football Insider, Maguire was critical of Everton's decision to try and strike a deal with Castore: "I’m not that surprised. Everton did a complete U-turn with regards to their front-of-shirt deal. After stating they don’t want to go down the gambling route they ended up with worse than that by having an online crypto casino, which is a multiplier of risk, in the shape of Stake.

"Stake was rejected by Chelsea fans for that exact reason so Everton will take whoever offers them the biggest cheque. And that won’t necessarily be in the best interests of fans because we’ve seen that Castore have had issues at Rangers, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolves.

"Nobody seems to have much good to say about Castore in terms of quality control. They’re just sourcing it as cheaply as possible, not checking to sufficient detail, and then putting stuff out at a premium price."

This is just another example of how badly Everton are being under the current owners, with the wrong intentions at the heart of so many decisions. On the pitch, not enough good signings have been made and too many managers have fallen short, from Rafael Benitez to Frank Lampard, but some of the decisions away from the action are even worse.

To partner up with Castore when there has been such a big issue with another Premier League team makes little to no sense, with the problems surrounding their kit plain to see. Football is so often about small gains, but too often, Everton look as though they are trying their utmost to avoid them, instead making bad calls that affect the all-round future success of the club.

Striking a deal with Stake is just another in a long list of arguable mistakes, and the hope is that a new ownership comes in as soon as possible, taking the club forward in the right direction at the same time.