Everton are thought to be in advanced talks to seal what could be a controversial off-field deal, according to one report.

What’s the latest Everton news?

The Toffees have endured a frustrating start to the new Premier League campaign under Sean Dyche, with the club failing to back up promising wins at Brentford and Aston Villa with a defeat to Luton Town at Goodison Park last time out. The club could well be in line for another battle at the bottom of the Premier League table, currently sitting on just four points from their opening seven top-flight fixtures.

There has been better news off the pitch, though, with the possibility of 777 Partners taking full control of the club. The company signed an agreement last month to acquire Farhad Moshiri's full stake in the club, although a deal still needs approval from the Premier League, FA and the Financial Conduct Authority.

The prospective new owners could soon have plenty on their plate, though, with recent reports claiming Burnley, Leeds and Leicester have written a joint letter to 777 about potentially suing the club for £300m if they are found guilty of breaking Premier League spending rules. However, the club appear to be making off-field plans ahead of the 2024/25 season, one of which is a new kit supplier.

Football Insider shared a report in the last 48 hours regarding Everton and a potential new kit manufacturer. The Toffees are believed to be in advanced talks with Castore over a deal which could be the first commercial deal struck by 777 Partners.

However, Castore are currently facing criticism from those at Aston Villa, while Newcastle United have already triggered an early exit clause with the company. There has also been criticism from other clubs they supply for including Rangers and Wolves, so an agreement with Everton could be a controversial one.

Who makes Everton’s kits?

Everton are in a partnership with Hummel at this moment in time, however, the deal is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, which appears to have led to talks with Castore. Football Insider add that Hummel’s deal on Merseyside is worth around £8m a season, a higher fee than Castore pays for any of the clubs they represent.

Aston Villa’s men’s and women’s players have complained over the ‘wet-look’ of Castore’s shirts, with the company looking at if there are any short-term solutions. Therefore, Everton could be taking a risk, should they sign with Castore, especially with Newcastle, Rangers and Wolves also seemingly not left thrilled with the company.

It looks as if an agreement is one to keep an eye on over the coming months, though, especially with plans needing to be made in advance over a new kit for the 2024/25 season.