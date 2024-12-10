Everton are now interested in signing an "extremely dangerous" new striker in a bid to stave off the threat of relegation in the winter transfer window.

Everton transfer news

Despite a 4-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, it would be fair to say the Toffees' Premier League campaign has been underwhelming so far, having collected just 14 points from their opening 14 games.

As such, Sean Dyche may be keen to strengthen his squad this January, and there have been reports the manager is now pushing to sign Fenerbahce winger Oguz Aydin, having previously sent scouts to watch him in action.

Dyche may need to strengthen his attacking options this winter, as there have been reports the manager could look to cash in on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has already turned down offers to extend his stay at Goodison Park.

Signing a new striker may then have to become a priority for Everton, as Beto is also now pushing to leave the club due to his lack of game time this season. Torino are now in active talks over a deal which could amount to around £16.5m.

Everton keen on Yuri Alberto

According to a report from The Boot Room, one new signing the Toffees have in mind is Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto, who has admitted that he dreams of playing in the Premier League. However, there may well be competition for the Brazilian's signature from a number of other Premier League clubs, with both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest named as potential suitors, while West Ham United have previously tabled a £14m bid.

A bid of £17m could be enough to secure the 23-year-old's signature at the beginning of 2024, and he has stated there is a 50/50 chance he leaves Corinthians this January, which could open the door for a move to Goodison Park.

Although the Merseyside derby was postponed due to Storm Darragh last week, Everton's fixture list still looks extremely tricky this winter.

Everton's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (a) December 15 Chelsea (h) December 22 Manchester City (a) December 26 Nottingham Forest (h) December 30 AFC Bournemouth (a) January 5

As such, Dyche may be in a position where he needs to strengthen his squad in January to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle, and Alberto could be exactly the type of signing to propel the Toffees to safety.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded the Corinthians star as "extremely dangerous" in the past, and he was in fine form in front of goal for the Brazilian club last term. The former Santos man chalked up 31 goals in 57 games in all competitions, indicating that he could be ready to take the next step in his career by moving to the Premier League.

The uncertain futures surrounding Calvert-Lewin and Beto make signing a striker a priority for Dyche this winter, and at £17m Alberto could be the perfect replacement.