Everton are reportedly interested in signing a "wonderful" player who is excelling in the Europa League this season, with the Blues even preparing an offer for him.

Everton transfer news

Blues supporters will be hoping that a special new era at the club is about to begin under The Friedkin Group, having suffered for so long under the ownership of Farhad Moshiri. Things aren't going swimmingly under Sean Dyche, however, and it feels increasingly likely that a change of manager could happen in the coming months, most likely at the end of the season.

Dyche will hope to be backed in the January transfer window, in order to give his Everton side the best possible chance of avoiding yet another relegation battle in the Premier League, let alone be sent packing to the Championship for the first time.

One transfer report has claimed that the Blues are looking to sign a new right-back and winger in January, in order to boost their options in those areas of the pitch. Seamus Coleman is not the long-term solution at right-back, while on the right flank, there isn't enough quality in the mould of Iliman Ndiaye on the opposite side.

In terms of possible sales at Goodison Park in the near future, Everton striker Beto could be on the move, following a disappointing spell at the club. Sevilla are looking to strike a deal for him, with his representatives in talks with the La Liga side.

Everton preparing offer for "wonderful" 24 y/o

According to Takvim, Everton are keen on signing Galatasaray winger Yunus Akgun in the January transfer window, with an offer being readied for his services.

The report states that the 24-year-old has been "placed on the transfer list of Everton", adding that the Merseysiders are "expected to knock on Galatasaray’s door during the mid-season transfer window and make an official offer".

Akgun could be exactly what Everton are after out wide in January, adding the attacking quality that is badly needed between now and the end of the season, and beyond.

The Turk is equally adept at shining on the left and right-hand side and his performances in the Europa League have really caught the eye this season, with five goals coming his way in just six appearances.

Yunus Akgun's Europa League stats this season Total Appearances 6 Starts 6 Minutes played 521 Goals 5 Assists 0 Dribbles per game 2.8 Shots per game 2.8 Key passes per game 2.2

At 24, Akgun is still a relatively young player with further levels to find, and football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded him as a "wonderful" player in the past.

Everton have been so lacking in front of goal all season, only finding the back of the net 15 times in 18 Premier League outings, but snapping up the Galatasaray ace would surely help change that for the better in the coming months.