A twist has emerged regarding a second points deduction for Everton this season despite reports earlier in the week that the Blues were confident of avoiding punishment.

Everton's points deduction nightmare

Many Toffees supporters will likely be delighted to see this season come to an end, with the hope being that Sean Dyche's side can battle for their lives and once again preserve their Premier League status.

While results have been good at times, their efforts have been made extremely difficult by points penalties that have come their way, with 10 initially being deducted earlier in the season, only to see that number narrowed to six.

It means that Everton sit 16th in the league table with 10 matches remaining this term, but they are only four points clear of the relegation zone, highlighting the importance of the upcoming fixtures.

There is still the threat of further punishments coming the Blues' way, however, in what is such an unwelcome distraction for Dyche and his players, as the club desperately try and prove their innocence when it comes to financial dealings. A recent report has claimed that they are "confident" about this not happening, but a fresh claim says quite the opposite.

Fresh twist regarding Everton points deduction

According to Football Insider, Everton are "likely to be hit with a new four-point deduction" for "profit and sustainability breaches", following their second hearing on the matter. They are expected to suffer the same fate as Nottingham Forest, who have also seen four points taken away from their current Premier League tally, in order for there to be consistency in the punishments.

This would "bring them back to their initial 10-point punishment", once again throwing them horribly close to the relegation zone, behind 18th-place Forest on goal difference only.

This is yet another devastating claim for Everton fans to have to deal with, with another deduction putting them in such a perilous position, at a time when relegation to the Championship could have a crippling impact on them.

It is only just over a year until the Blues leave Goodison Park for their sparkly new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, but the club's revenue will be affected so badly if Dyche's men are playing in the second tier of English football at that point.

Frankly, it is a chaotic situation for them and other clubs, with Forest also fighting for their lives after deductions of their own, and it does question why some of those higher up the Premier League table haven't faced punishments of any kind.

It is well-documented that Manchester City are facing 115 charges surrounding financial issues, but that saga seems to rumble on without anything specific happening, whereas Everton are being hit with instant punishments, potentially leading them to drop down a division.

There does seem to be an inevitability about the Merseysiders getting another four points taken away from them, and if they do, Dyche and his squad must adopt the same siege mentality that they appeared to when they were docked 10 points earlier in the campaign, trying to use it to their advantage on the pitch.