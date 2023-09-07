Highlights Everton boss Sean Dyche won't be bringing in free agents to Goodison Park despite recent reports suggesting otherwise.

The departure of Demarai Gray could potentially provide funds for reinforcements in January, according to iNews.

Gray's relationship with the management staff has deteriorated, making it unlikely that he will be replaced by a free agent.

Everton boss Sean Dyche's chances of bringing free agents to Goodison Park after the transfer deadline closed has been revealed in a recent report.

What's the latest news involving Everton?

Everton have endured a fairly frustrating start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and occupy 18th place in the standings with just one point from an available 12 so far.

Last weekend, the Toffees rallied to claim their only point so far this term in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Sheffield United, and after the game, boss Dyche highlighted that 'basic' mistakes are preventing his side from taking more from certain fixtures.

Speaking to Match of the Day, Dyche added: "Whether we deserve a point or not is irrelevant, the fact is that it is a point. Two goals on the road, so I am happy with that. It is just the basics sometimes which are tripping us up, because I felt a lot of the performance was right again."

Everton attacker Demarai Gray has now sealed a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, where he will link up with notable faces such as Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, Moussa Dembele and Jack Hendry.

Both Gray and Dyche have seen their relationship deteriorate over time, leading to Gray departing outside of the British transfer window.

Football Insider have claimed that Everton's outgoings in the final third, including Neal Maupay, Tom Cannon and Nigeria international Alex Iwobi could prompt the Toffees into the market to bolster their options in the forward areas, with free agents able to be signed after the closure of the window last Friday.

Nevertheless, another report has now suggested the contrary, as Dyche and company look to regroup before returning upon the conclusion of the international break.

What is Everton's stance on bringing in free agents?

iNews northern football correspondent Mark Douglas has reported a slightly different take on affairs surrounding Everton potentially dipping into the free agent market to secure extra reinforcements, revealing on the iNews website: "Although Everton cannot move for any new players – and are not in the market for free agents, despite reports claiming they are scouring that market – the money (from Gray) could potentially be utilised for reinforcements in January."

Following a souring of relations between both parties, being able to accumulate some funds off the back of selling Gray while also reducing the likelihood of any unwanted tension in the dressing room may be the best way for both parties to move forward.

Making 75 appearances in all competitions for Everton, Gray registered 12 goals and six assists in total during his time at the club, as per Transfermarkt.

Gray was also taking up wage space at Goodison Park, earning a cool £25,000 per week on a contract that expires in the summer of 2024, according to Capology.

Clearly not part of the plans at Everton and at odds with the management staff, it looks like Gray will be out of the door for good; however, replacing him in the free agent market is an unlikely scenario.